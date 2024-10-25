Capitol Fire Sprinkler Completes Fresh Direct Sprinkler System

Capitol Fire Sprinkler Designs and Installs Sprinkler Program At Fresh Direct Bronx Warehouse, 2 St. Anne Avenue.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Fire Sprinkler is pleased to announce the successful installation of a specialized fire sprinkler system at Fresh Direct’s Bronx warehouse, located at 2 St. Anne Avenue.The project involved designing and installing 208 sprinklers for a 1,500-square-foot section of the facility, which features 35-foot-high ceilings and an advanced, two-level product storage configuration using an automated automatic storage and retrieval system (ASRS).The ASRS technology, which employs automated guided robots to efficiently retrieve products from densely packed storage areas, has been widely adopted to meet the growing demand for rapid product delivery to end-use consumers. While ASRS enhances operational efficiency, it also presents significant fire protection challenges due to the use of plastic, open-top containers.Moreover, the reduction or elimination of aisles in ASRS configurations can hinder fire department access, making effective fire suppression and containment a top priority.To address these challenges, Capitol Fire Sprinkler designed a fire sprinkler system combining both in-rack and ceiling sprinklers tailored, specifically, to the unique storage layout. The project required meticulous planning and execution within a narrow work area, while Fresh Direct continued 24/7 operations without disruption.“Our mission is to deliver high-quality fire protection solutions that align with our clients’ needs and budgets,” said Adam Levine, President of Capitol Fire Sprinkler. “We are proud to have partnered with Fresh Direct on this unique project!”Emphasizing the importance of planning and safety throughout the project Mike Ward, Capitol Fire Sprinkler’s Engineering Manager, pointed out, “It was essential for us to develop a detailed strategy that allowed out team to install a fire sprinkler system at a 35-foot height within confined spaces without interrupting operations or damaging sensitive equipment. We took extra precautions to anticipate potential challenges and address them proactively.”The completion of the project reaffirms Capitol Fire Sprinkler’s commitment to delivering customized, state-of-the-art fire protection solutions for its clients across the greater New York City metro area.# # #About Capitol Fire SprinklerCapitol Fire Sprinkler has been a trusted provider in the Greater New York Metro area, serving the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, and Westchester since 1952. Capitol Fire Sprinkler offers a full range of fire sprinkler services, including inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, violation consultation, and installation. More information about Capitol Fire Sprinkler may be found at info@capitolfire.com or by calling 718-533-6800.

