MDH highlights family caregivers for Alzheimer’s month this November

Oct. 25, 2024

Family caregivers are the backbone of the care community, but their contributions and needs are often overlooked or underappreciated. Leading up to Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November, the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) Healthy Brain Initiative is highlighting an in-person conversation and roundtable discussion including new data and policy options for supporting caregivers.

“Caregiving may be the most satisfying and important work we ever do as a profession or in our personal lives,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “Many caregivers need more support to maintain their own well-being as they help others.”

The coffee conversation addresses challenges facing caregivers and is happening in conjunction with the American Public Health Association (APHA) conference being held in Minneapolis. It is hosted and sponsored by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers in partnership with MDH, the Minnesota Board of Aging and the BOLD Public Health Center of Excellence on Dementia Caregiving at the University of Minnesota. The discussion session is from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Room 208AB at the Minneapolis Convention Center. More information is available at Second Annual APHA-RCI Coffee Conversation on Family Caregivers and Public Health: Caregivers and Intersections with Social Determinants.

Caregiving can range from helping to get groceries to intense around-the-clock care for late-stage Alzheimer’s. In 2020, an estimated 99,000 Minnesotans age 65 years and older had Alzheimer’s disease. The numbers will only increase over time as the population gets older.

Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter famously said, “There are only four kinds of people in the world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers. That’s all of us."

For the upcoming discussion session, MDH analyzed data for Minnesota family or friend caregivers and found that they are generally dealing with more challenges related to living conditions and personal health than other Minnesotans. According to 2021 adult survey data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 17% of Minnesota adults reported they were caregivers for friends or family members.

The same 2021 data showed that caregivers experienced lower incomes and less social and emotional support than people who are not currently caregivers. Minnesota caregivers were also more likely to report delaying care due to cost—9.6% reported delaying their own care based on cost compared to the average of 5.8% of all Minnesotans.

One support effort underway by MDH’s Healthy Brain Initiative is a grant program. MDH is seeking Healthy Brain Community Grant proposals by Nov. 12 from partners who can reach and engage communities impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Up to four organizations will be awarded $20,000 per year for up to a 3.5-year grant period. Organizations will aim to improve or amplify brain health messages and strategies that reduce dementia risk; detect and diagnose dementia earlier; and support caregivers and people living with dementia. To learn more about the Healthy Brain Community Grant grant, go to: Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias Funding Opportunities.

In July, MDH launched the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Community Toolbox. This online resource is for organizations looking for tools and resources to educate their communities about brain health and dementia as well as for support services for people living with dementia and for their caregivers.

It is important to learn about brain health because many risk factors for adults can be changed, including high blood pressure that is not well managed, diabetes, smoking, hearing loss, social isolation and little or no physical activity. Early detection is also a way to address dementia more fully. Despite these advantages, only 4 in 10 Minnesotans noticing signs of memory and thinking challenges talk about it with a health care provider, according to a 2021 adult survey data.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a time to heighten awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with it.

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us