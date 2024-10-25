Mountain City Club Relaunches in New Location, Celebrates New Vision

President Zach Hurst speaking at The Mountain City Club's 135th Anniversary Celebration

We want our community to know we’re still here. This move is an important step towards a re-energized purpose, one that will have a lasting impact on Chattanooga.” — Zach Hurst, Mountain City Club President

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chattanooga, TN (October 25, 2024) – Mountain City Club is proud to announce its new location in the West Village of downtown Chattanooga. The relocation of this renowned social club comes with a new vision for the future and a renewed sense of purpose.For over 135 years, Mountain City Club has been a gathering place for the business-minded individuals of Chattanooga. Surviving two world wars, the Great Depression, and numerous historical events, the Club has been a staple in the Chattanooga community and now looks to the future. The relocation to the floor above the Gilman Grill will feature an interior redesign to suit the needs of incoming and longstanding members.“We want our community to know we’re still here,” said Zach Hurst. “This move is an important step towards a re-energized purpose, one that will have a lasting impact on Chattanooga.”Historically the Club has thrived from its business-minded connections, but with changing times comes a changing vision. The New Mountain City Club will be one with purpose, and that purpose is defined in three parts: a Center of Influence, a Source of Insight, and a Space for Inspiration.Leading with these three principles of purpose in mind, MCC is relaunching as a space for belonging for leaders who desire to have a positive influence on the Chattanooga community. The foundation of the NEW MCC rests on this new vision and seeks to be a driving force for positive development.“We are excited to evolve with our rapidly growing community,” said Samantha Brennan, Director of Membership and Communications at The Mountain City Club. “Our members appreciate our ongoing commitment to excellence and we are all looking forward to welcoming new opportunities. This move is the perfect representation of that.”Chattanooga is experiencing a time of robust growth and Mountain City Club recognizes this as an opportunity to be a connecting force for the city’s leaders and influential members. Now more than ever, community is not only wanted, it is sorely needed. With a renewed sense of purpose and a dedicated staff, the Mountain City Club will cultivate this community and contribute to the thriving culture of its expanding city.The club is welcoming current and future members to its new space as an exciting redesign is underway.About MCCFounded in 1889, the Mountain City Club is one of Chattanooga's oldest private business and social clubs. Originally located at the historic corner of Seventh and Cherry Street, the club has since relocated, now occupying its current location above the Gilman Grill. Throughout its history, MCC has served as a gathering place for influential business leaders, celebrities, and politicians. Today, the club continues to honor its rich legacy while welcoming a new generation of professionals seeking a vibrant space for networking and community engagement​.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.