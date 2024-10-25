Several Convicted as Part of Operation Night Cat

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

Conservation Officer Ronald Arsenault

603-271-3127

October 24, 2024

Concord, NH – In December 2022, Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received information of illegal hunting activities in the Town of Gilmanton. Based on evidence found during the initial investigation, Conservation Officers and the Gilmanton Police Department executed a search warrant on a cell camera and cell phone belonging to Thomas Kelley of Gilmanton. During the search, evidence of illegal hunting activity was found implicating Kelley as well as various other individuals.

On January 12, 2023, Conservation Officers, US Fish and Wildlife Service Agents, Gilmanton Police Department, and Webster Police Department executed multiple search warrants. One in the Town of Gilmanton on suspect Thomas Kelley, one in the Town of Loudon on suspect Sherwood Dubrey, and one in the Town of Webster on suspect Randy Inman. Multiple firearms with video recording scopes and infrared lights attached, archery equipment, electronic devices, wildlife pelts, and mounts were seized during the search warrants. While reviewing the digital evidence collected on those three warrants, two more suspects were identified regarding wildlife violations committed in New Hampshire. They were Jonathan Carroca from Dracut, Massachusetts, and Gerald Williams from Canterbury, New Hampshire.

This case involved several suspects and covered multiple jurisdictions, requiring the involvement of three different counties, three courts, and numerous personnel from various County Attorney’s Offices. These factors, combined with a large volume of digital evidence, resulted in a lengthy investigation lasting many months. The Officers’ persistence and determination led to multiple arrests.

In March of 2023, Thomas Kelley, 33, of Gilmanton, NH, was arrested at the Gilmanton Police Department for multiple wildlife crimes. On May 16, 2024, Kelley pled to 7 violations to include Illegal Night Hunting, Hunting under Suspension, Illegal Baiting of Wildlife, and Illegal Baiting of Black Bear. A .22 rifle with video-recording scope and infrared light and a bobcat mount were forfeited. Kelley was fined $4,991 and lost his hunting privileges for 3 ½ years.



On March 26, 2023, Sherwood Dubrey, 46, of Loudon, NH, was arrested on multiple wildlife crimes. On May 21, 2024, Dubrey pled Nolo Contendere to 10 Illegal Night Hunting charges, all Class B Misdemeanors. Dubrey was ordered to pay $2,790 in fines and restitution. His hunting privileges were suspended for 3 ½ years. An additional $9,341 in fines was suspended pending 5 years good behavior.



On March 26, 2023, Randy Inman, 47, of Webster, NH, was arrested for multiple wildlife crimes. On September 20, 2024, Inman pled guilty to 13 Illegal Night Hunting charges, all Class B Misdemeanors and 3 violations of Illegal Possession of Deer. Inman was fined $3,720 in fines and $1,725 in restitution along with a loss of hunting and trapping privileges for 10 years. In addition, $7,494 in fines and $1,425 in restitution was suspended pending 5 years good behavior. Inman’s .22 caliber rifle with night-vision scope, iPhone, and iPad that were used in the commission of his crimes, were forfeited to the State. Inman was also convicted of Obstruction of Governmental Administration, a Class A misdemeanor, with 12 months in the House of Corrections, suspended for 2 years pending good behavior.



In September 2023, Jonathan Carroca, 35, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was served with 3 Black Bear Baiting violations and 1 violation of Taking a Black Bear illegally in 2022. On May 17, 2024, a trial was held in the 4th Circuit District Division Court in Laconia. On May 21, 2024, Carroca was found guilty on all charges. Carroca was fined $992 and lost his hunting privileges for 1 year.



On March 5, 2024, Gerald Williams, 68, of Canterbury, NH, pled to 2 counts of Illegal Trapping, was fined $248, and lost his trapping privileges for 1 year.

All five individuals have been entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact (IWVC). The IWVC is an interstate compact among all 50 US states and creates reciprocity among member states for purposes of hunting, fishing, and trapping license suspensions. These individuals will be suspended in all 50 states for the equal type and time period as their New Hampshire suspensions. Federal investigations are ongoing and charges are still pending.

This investigation also identified additional suspects with wildlife violations in other states. These individuals are facing charges in the respective states where the violation(s) occurred. This was one of New Hampshire’s largest poaching cases in recent times. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to thank all local, State, and Federal agencies that assisted with this case.