Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Mason

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

June 16, 2025

Mason, NH – On Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were notified of a possible fatal snowmobile crash near 472 Old County Road in the town of Mason. The initial call reported that an adult male had crashed a snowmobile and CPR was in progress. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Mason Fire Department, Brookline Ambulance Service, Mason EMS, the Mason Police Chief, and Troopers of the New Hampshire State Police Officers all responded.

Once on the scene, Conservation Officers were able to determine that the operator, Dejay Ducharme, 37, of Mason had been operating his snowmobile on Old County Road when he went off the roadway at a high rate of speed and impacted a tree. Despite all lifesaving efforts, Ducharme was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by Conservation Officers. Alcohol, speed, and operating on a public way appear to be the lead contributing factors to the crash. Ducharme was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

No Further information is available at this time.