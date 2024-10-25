Working Lands Enterprise Initiative Opens Business Enhancement Grant Applications

$620k available for farm, forest, and food businesses

October 25, 2024 | Montpelier, VT - The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI) is opening applications for the Business Enhancement Grant. This grant is open to Vermont working lands businesses/organizations, which include farms producing food and fiber, as well as forest products businesses. Some food businesses/organizations, as well as agriculture or wood processing and/or distribution businesses can be eligible if they meet certain requirements for local sourcing of raw ingredients or product.

Applicants can apply for grants $10,000 to $50,000 grants. This year, there is no match requirement for this grant.

The application portal is open now through December 12th, 2024. A recorded applicant webinar is available to assist in the application process here. There will also be weekly virtual drop-in Q&A sessions throughout the application period. Applicants will be notified of award decisions in late February 2024, and projects can begin in April 2025.

Eligible project types are:

Infrastructure development

Market development

Research and development

Workforce training and development

More details about the Business Enhancement Grant, including full eligibility criteria and weekly Q&A information, can be found at: FY25 Working Lands Business Enhancement Grant.

Any food, processing, or distribution applicant must make their Vermont product sourcing clear in the application.

The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI) and governing board (WLEB) were created in 2012. WLEB’s vision is that our shared working landscape is the foundation of Vermont’s evolving culture, vibrant economies, healthy ecosystems, and sense of place. WLEB’s mission is to make strategic investments and develop policy recommendations that support a sustainable farm, food, and forest economy in Vermont.

For questions regarding WLEI grant opportunities, please contact:

Clare Salerno | Program Coordinator | Working Lands Enterprise Initiative

clare.salerno@vermont.gov | 802-917-2637

Please follow @vtworkinglands and sign up for the VT Ag Bulletin for updates and application announcements.