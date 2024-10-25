Ground Media to Sponsor Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, Lead Strategic Storytelling Panel, And Showcase StoryHeat Platform

A pioneer in data-driven, purpose-led storytelling StoryHeat is a cutting-edge research and analytics platform that goes beyond conventional testing by evaluating a campaign’s messaging through the lens of strategic storytelling

StoryHeat’s Early Testing Aligns Campaigns With Audience Expectations And Emotional Drivers To Reduce Missed Messaging, Maximize Quantifiable Storytelling ROI

The Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit offers a prime opportunity to showcase how strategic storytelling drives change and to highlight StoryHeat, our proprietary research and analytics platform.” — said David Rochkind, CEO, Ground Media

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ground Media, a pioneer in data-driven, purpose-led storytelling, is proud to announce its platinum-level sponsorship of the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit , the premier marketing and communications conference in the region.The event, set for October 30, 2024, at the Convene Conference Center in Arlington, VA, will bring together top industry professionals to discuss the future of marketing, advertising, and communications.Ground Media’s CEO, David Rochkind, will lead a panel titled “ The Future of Strategic Storytelling: Research-Driven Creative, AI Integration, and Community Engagement” from 11:45 am to 12:30 pm. The session will explore how the intersection of AI, data-backed insights, and community-focused strategies is reshaping storytelling to deliver measurable, scalable impact. Joining Rochkind on the panel will be Marley Rosario, Founder/CEO of MJV, and Jessy Tolkan, Founder/CEO of Drive Agency.“We’re thrilled to sponsor the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit and share insights into how strategic storytelling can drive meaningful change,” said Rochkind. “This is a prime opportunity to showcase our proprietary StoryHeat platform, which merges innovative tech and research to help organizations connect with audiences on a deeper level and achieve real-world impact.”StoryHeat Demonstrations: Transforming Data into Actionable NarrativesThroughout the day, Ground Media will host live demonstrations of StoryHeat in the Georgetown Boardroom, from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm. StoryHeat is a cutting-edge platform designed to convert complex data into dynamic, engaging stories that foster audience connections and drive measurable outcomes.By blending data-driven analysis with creative storytelling, the platform equips brands to optimize their messaging strategies and generate transformative results.Attendees are encouraged to experience firsthand how StoryHeat can help organizations turn insights into impactful narratives. One-on-one consultations can be scheduled for a deeper dive into how this tool can revolutionize brand storytelling.For more details about the panel, StoryHeat demos, or to book a consultation, please reach out to Maddison Hughes at maddison@ground.media.About StoryHeatStoryHeat is a cutting-edge research and analytics platform that goes beyond conventional testing by evaluating your campaign’s messaging through the lens of strategic storytelling. Ground Media uses StoryHeat to deconstruct and test every aspect of your narrative strategy - from core values to emotional drivers - to build campaigns that resonate with your audience and maximize your return on every campaign dollar spent. StoryHeat moves your campaign from emotional appeal to measurable results — putting you on course for quantifiable impact in as little as 48-hours.About Ground MediaGround Media is an award-winning, data-driven storytelling studio committed to helping mission-driven organizations achieve measurable impact. Through its proprietary platform, StoryHeat, Ground Media transforms complex data into dynamic narratives that inspire action and foster real-world change. Ground Media partners with nonprofits, foundations, socially responsible brands, agencies, and political campaigns to amplify their messages and create stories that truly matter. Recent clients include Disney, Johnson & Johnson, National Geographic, GLAAD, Harvard University, Global Fund Advocates Network, and CARE. For more information, visit https://www.ground.media/ or contact us at impact@ground.media.

