The Besen Group Unveils Strategic Bundled Services for Deploying Private 5G Networks in Warehouse Operations

Bundled Services for Warehouses

Our bundled services are meticulously customized for each warehouse, addressing their unique private 5G network use cases.” — Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, unveils strategic bundled services for deploying private 5G networks in warehouse operations.“Drawing on our extensive experience with private 5G networks in warehouse environments, we have developed mobile industry’s first comprehensive suite of strategic bundled services tailored to specifically for warehouses in the US,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our bundled services are meticulously customized for each warehouse, addressing their unique private 5G network use cases.”The Besen Group believes a thorough SWOT analysis enables CIOs to make informed decisions, minimize risks, and maximize the value of their private 5G network investments, ensuring that their technology infrastructure supports current needs while being adaptable for future advancements. All SWOT analyses and the smart warehouse case study are based on publicly available resources as wells as The Besen Group’s independent evaluation and analysis.The Besen Group’s Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses provides CIOs with a detailed financial perspective and ROI assessment of private 5G network investment, which is crucial for making informed decisions, managing budgets and aligning technology strategy with organizational goals.The Besen Group’s strategic bundled services include the following:- Warehouse Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) 2025-2030- Spectrum Selection and Estimated Wholesale Cost for Licensed Spectrum (Price/MHz/POP)- Pros and Cons of Different Private 5G Network Deployment Models- Core Network Vendor (SWOT Analysis): Ericsson, Druid Software, Nokia- RAN Network Vendor (SWOT Analysis): Airspan Networks, Ericsson, JMA Wireless, Nokia- System Integrator (SWOT Analysis): Betacom, Deloitte, NTT Data- OEM (SWOT Analysis): Celona, Expeto, GXC- Mobile Network Operator (SWOT Analysis): AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon- Customized Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouse with ROI calculation- Smart Warehouse Case StudyFor pricing information on our strategic bundled services, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name and phone number to privatenetworks@thebesengroup.com.The Besen Group also offers Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses and the limited version can be downloaded at: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Private.5G.TCO.Tool.Warehouse.Limited.xlsx The Besen Group offers its tool on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.