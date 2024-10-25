Connecticut Technology Council Announces Winners of 19th Annual Women of Innovation® Awards

Ceremony Honors Outstanding Women Across Eight STEM Categories, Showcasing Connecticut's Diverse and Innovative Tech Ecosystem

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) celebrated outstanding Connecticut women in STEM at its 19th annual Women of Innovation awards ceremony on October 22, 2024. The event recognized 45 accomplished finalists across eight categories, showcasing Connecticut's growing diversity and innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, and announced 10 award winners.The event brought together CTC members, sponsors, partners, and supporters, as well as government representatives and finalists' colleagues and families. A lively networking reception preceded the awards ceremony, which recognized all finalists and announced the winners.The keynote speaker was the Commissioner of the State Department of Economic and Community Development, Daniel O’Keefe, who saluted the finalists and highlighted the critical role of innovation in advancing and sustaining Connecticut’s improving economy into the future.10 Award Winners SelectedThe following women were honored for their exceptional contributions to Connecticut's technology ecosystem:Corporate Innovation and Leadership – Large BusinessEmily Davis - Engineering Director, Released Product Engineering, MedtronicCorporate Innovation and Leadership – Small/Medium BusinessSara Harari - Associate Director of Innovation and Senior Advisor to the President & CEO, Connecticut Green BankEntrepreneurial Innovation and LeadershipJacqueline Heard - CEO and Co-founder, Enko Chem, Inc.Research Innovation and Leadership (tie)Xiuling Lu - Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Associate Director of Center, Pharmaceutical Processing Research, University of Connecticut School of PharmacyZongjie Wang - Associate Director, Eversource Energy Center / Assistant Professor, Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of ConnecticutCommunity Innovation and LeadershipEllianna Boothe - R&D Engineer II, MedtronicAcademic Innovation and Leadership (tie)Fumiko Hoeft - Campus Dean and Chief Administrative Officer, UConn-WaterburyWendy Ku - Career & Technical Education Dept. Supervisor & Technology & Engineering Education Teacher, Simsbury Public SchoolsCollegian Innovation and LeadershipPatricia Hare - DMD-Ph.D. Candidate, School of Dental Medicine, UConn HealthYouth Innovation and LeadershipSnigtha Mohanraj - Student, Engineering and Science University Magnet SchoolCTC Executive Director Milena Stankova Erwin emphasized the importance of the event in promoting equity and diversity within Connecticut's technology sector. "These remarkable women exemplify the innovation and leadership driving Connecticut's tech ecosystem forward. Their achievements not only contribute to scientific advancement and business growth but also inspire the next generation of STEM leaders," Erwin said.In addition to recognizing established professionals, the event provided scholarships to youth finalists, supporting their future educational endeavors in STEM fields. This initiative underscores CTC's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and ensuring a diverse pipeline of future innovators.The 19th annual Women of Innovationawards event was sponsored by Medtronic (Platinum); Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP (Silver); Carillon Technologies (Award Category and Scholarship); Connecticut Department of Economic & Community Development, Day Pitney LLP and McCarter & English, LLP (Bronze). Supporting level sponsorships and scholarship funding is provided by Arvinas, Bento Engine, Connecticut Green Bank, CONNSTEP, Fuel Cell Energy, HyAxiom, IncomeConductor, NBT Bank, Nel Hydrogen, Pratt & Whitney An RTX Business, iQ4, RSL Advanced Lighting Technologies, Southern Connecticut State University, The Jackson Laboratory, UConn School of Engineering, and Visual Technologies, Inc.Media Sponsor was WTNH News8; event emcee was Sarah Cody.The Women of Innovation awards event was held at the Woodwinds in Branford. For more information about the 45 Women of Innovation finalists, go to www.ct.org/womenofinnovation About the Connecticut Technology Council: The Connecticut Technology Council’s Women of Innovation program recognizes women who have achieved remarkable success and are empowering other women and girls in scientific research, education, manufacturing & business. Formed in 1994, the Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) is the voice of all technology companies in the state. It serves as a vital platform for sharing ideas and resources for its members, uniting Connecticut’s technology ecosystem across sectors. The CTC is dedicated to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that drives growth and innovation for Connecticut's tech sector.The CTC offers exceptional networking, learning, and promotional opportunities, connecting a diverse network of technology leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, non-profits, and service providers. Members gain access to a dynamic community of influential techleaders, founders, business owners, and partners. Through exclusive, invitation-only forums and signature events like the annual Women of Innovation awards, the CTC addresses key technology issues and trends, providing valuable insights and opportunities for knowledge sharing among industry experts and peers, both in Connecticut and globally. www.ct.org

