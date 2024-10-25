HAIRFLEEK MAKES A BOLD COMEBACK: PRIVATE LABEL REVIVES BELOVED HAIR BRAND FOR THE MODERN BEAUTY ENTHUSIAST

New Homepage #HAIRFLEEK Model #HAIRFLEEK Model

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Label announces the highly anticipated return of #HAIRFLEEK , the bold and vibrant hair extension brand that originally captured hearts in 2014. After a brief hiatus since 2019, #HAIRFLEEK is back and better than ever, offering an extensive collection of premium human hair products with its signature sass and style."We're thrilled to bring #HAIRFLEEK back to our beauty community," says Mikey Moran, CEO of Private Label. "The brand has always been about empowering individuals to express themselves boldly and confidently through their hair. Now, we're returning with an even more extensive collection that meets the evolving needs of today's beauty enthusiasts."The revamped #HAIRFLEEK website ( www.hairfleek.com ) features a comprehensive range of premium hair products, including:Human hair bundles can be in various textures and lengths, including virgin hair bundles , double-drawn virgin hair bundles, raw hair bundles, etc.Premium Lace Closures include 2x6, 4x4, 5x5, HD lace closures, and transparent lace closures High-quality Lace Frontals, including HD lace frontal and transparent lace frontals.Versatile Bulk Hair options perfect for boho braids, goddess braids, and other braided hairstyles.Revolutionary Seamless Clip-insWhat sets #HAIRFLEEK apart is its premium product line and distinctive personality. The brand maintains its playful, sassy tone while delivering serious quality. "We believe getting gorgeous hair should be fun," explains Mikey. "Our website reflects that – it's informative but entertaining, professional but never boring."The decision to revive #HAIRFLEEK comes at a time when authenticity and self-expression in beauty are more important than ever. The brand's return has already generated excitement among loyal customers and beauty influencers who remember its initial run from 2014 to 2019."My go-to for bundles! Never been disappointed with the hair I get from #HAIRFLEEK," says local guide Jasmine Dixon, who has been anticipating the relaunch.The relaunch includes several improvements to the customer experience, including:Enhanced website navigationDetailed product descriptions and styling tipsImproved shipping optionsExpanded customer supportEducational content and styling tutorials"We took the time during our hiatus to really understand what our customers want and need," says Mikey. "The new #HAIRFLEEK combines everything people loved about the original brand with improvements based on customer feedback."For those new to #HAIRFLEEK, the brand promises an unmatched combination of quality and personality. Each product undergoes rigorous quality control while maintaining the brand's commitment to being approachable and fun.The revived #HAIRFLEEK is now live at www.hairfleek.com , offering hair enthusiasts everywhere the opportunity to experience premium hair products with a side of sass.For more information about #HAIRFLEEK or to schedule an interview, please contact:HAIRFLEEKservice@hairfleek.comAbout Private Label:Founded in 2014, Private Label has established itself as a leading provider of premium hair products. Through brands like #HAIRFLEEK, the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings while maintaining its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.About #HAIRFLEEK:Originally launched in 2014, #HAIRFLEEK is Private Label's vibrant and sassy hair extension brand. Known for combining premium quality with personality, #HAIRFLEEK offers a wide range of human hair products, including bundles, closures, frontals, and clip-ins.

