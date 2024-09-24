PRIVATE LABEL REDEFINES WIG INDUSTRY WITH REVOLUTIONARY GLUELESS 2X6 CLOSURE WIG COLLECTION

Glueless 2x6 Closure Wig Glueless 2x6 Closure Wig Private Label Logo Curly Glueless 2x6 Wig Straight Glueless 2x6 Wig

Innovative Made-to-Order Line Offers Unparalleled Convenience, Customization, and Natural Look for All Skill Levels

We're offering confidence, convenience, and the freedom to express oneself. That's what Private Label stands for, and that's what this new collection delivers.” — Mikey Moran

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Label , a trailblazer in the hair and beauty industry, has unveiled its latest groundbreaking product line: a collection of glueless 2x6 closure wigs designed to cater to both beginners and experienced wig veterans alike.This new range, launched this week, combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features to deliver a natural look without compromising quality or ease of use.The standout feature of this collection is its glueless application, making it a true "pop-on-and-go" solution for busy individuals or those new to wearing wigs.Each wig in the collection boasts HD lace for an invisible hairline and pre-bleached knots, saving customers both time and money while ensuring a flawless, natural appearance."We're thrilled to introduce this innovative wig collection to the market," says Mikey Moran, CEO of Private Label. "Our goal was to create a product that looks incredibly natural and is accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience level with wigs. We believe we've achieved that with our glueless 2x6 closure wigs."Key features of the new collection include:Glueless Application: No need for adhesives or tapes, making application quick and easy.HD Lace: Provides an invisible hairline that blends seamlessly with the skin.Pre-Bleached Knots: Saves customers time and money on customization.2x6 Closure: Offers versatile styling options with a natural-looking part.100% Human Hair: Allows for heat styling and coloring, offering the best in terms of quality and styling.Multiple Textures: Available in straight, curly, and wavy options.In a groundbreaking move, Private Label has made this collection part of its new made-to-order line, offering unprecedented customization options. Recognizing that not all customers have the same head size, the company now provides small and large cap sizes in addition to the standard medium size typically found in the market."We understand that every customer is unique, and we wanted our products to reflect that," explains Mikey. "By offering multiple cap sizes, we're ensuring a more comfortable and natural fit for all our customers, regardless of their head size."The launch of this collection represents a significant step forward in Private Label's mission to provide high-quality, user-friendly hair solutions to a diverse customer base. The company expects this new line to appeal to a wide range of consumers, from those looking for their first wig to experienced users seeking a more convenient option."Our research showed that many potential wig wearers were intimidated by the application process, particularly when it came to using adhesives," says Mikey, CEO at Private Label. "With our glueless design, we've eliminated that barrier, making wigs accessible to everyone."The glueless feature simplifies the application process and promotes scalp health. Traditional wig adhesives can sometimes cause irritation or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. By eliminating the need for these products, Private Label's new collection offers a safer and more comfortable wearing experience.Another significant aspect of the new collection is the use of HD lace. This ultra-fine, nearly invisible lace creates a seamless blend with the wearer's skin, regardless of tone. "The HD lace is a game-changer," notes Mikey. "It's virtually undetectable, even under bright lights or close scrutiny. It's the closest thing to a natural hairline I've seen in a wig."The pre-bleached knots are another feature that sets this collection apart. Traditionally, wig wearers often need to bleach the knots themselves to achieve a natural look, a process that can be time-consuming and potentially damaging if not done correctly. By pre-bleaching the knots, Private Label saves customers time and ensures a consistent, professional result.The 2x6 closure design offers versatility in styling. "The 2x6 closure gives you six inches of parting space," explains Mikey. "This allows for a variety of styles – middle parts, side parts, even some up-dos – without revealing the wig construction. It's incredibly versatile."Private Label's commitment to quality is evident in their choice of 100% human hair for this collection. This allows wearers to treat the wig just like their own hair – heat styling, coloring, and customizing to their heart's content. "We want our customers to have the freedom to express themselves," says Mikey. "With 100% human hair, the styling possibilities are endless."The collection launches with three texture options: straight, wavy, and curly. Each texture is meticulously crafted to mimic natural hair patterns. "We studied hundreds of hair samples to ensure our textures were as authentic as possible," says Mikey. "Whether you prefer sleek and straight or big and curly, we have a wig that will look and feel completely natural."Perhaps the most revolutionary aspect of this new collection is the made-to-order approach. Customers can now select their preferred cap size – small, medium, or large – ensuring a perfect fit. "This level of customization is unprecedented in the ready-to-wear wig market," notes Mikey. "We are truly putting our customer first with this approach."The made-to-order model also allows Private Label companies to be more sustainable in their production. By creating wigs to order, they reduce waste and inventory overhead, a move that aligns with the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.As the wig industry continues to grow, with the global market expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2026, according to recent reports, innovations like Private Label's new collection are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry.The glueless 2x6 closure wig collection is now available for purchase on Private Label's website and in select retail locations. Prices start at $142, reflecting the premium quality and customization options offered."We're not only selling wigs," concludes Mikey. "We're offering confidence, convenience, and the freedom to express oneself. That's what Private Label stands for, and that's what this new collection delivers."For more information about the collection or to schedule an interview with Mikey, please contact:Service@PrivateLabelExtensions.com404-458-13301260 Memorial DR SEAtlanta, Georgia 30316About Private Label:Founded in 2014, Private Label has quickly established itself as a leading provider of premium hair extensions and wigs in the USA. Based in Atlanta with multiple locations across Georgia and Michigan, the company offers a wide range of high-quality hair products for all budgets. Private Label's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name in the hair industry.

