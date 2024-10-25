North West Legislature hosts Senior Citizens Sectoral Parliament in Klerksdorp, 25 Oct

North West Legislature to host Senior Citizens Sectoral Parliament in Klerksdorp

On Friday, 25 October 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature will host a Senior Citizens Sectoral Parliament under the theme: “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Socio-Economic support system for Older Persons in the Province,” at Matlosana Ball Room Hall, Klerksdorp at 10h00. This is in collaboration with the Office of the Rights of Older Persons, Department of Social Development and the Older Persons Provincial Forum.

The objective of the sectoral parliament is to strengthen oversight and accountability on issues affecting older persons; to promote an understanding of older persons issues and mobilize support for their dignity and rights and to build sustainable stakeholder relations that will deepen participatory democracy.

The following topics will be discussed at the event:

Amongst others, the event is also aimed at creating a platform for older persons to raise issues relating to improving the quality of life and improve health and well-being of older persons; promoting and enhancing active ageing programs with the view to create a positive image about ageing as another developmental stage in a human life cycle; and facilitating participation and self representation of older persons across the spectrum of activities affecting them thus promoting their voice.

Representatives from the Provincial Older Persons Forum, the Department of Social Development, the Department of Health, Office of the Premier, Office on Status of Older Persons, Municipal Focal Desks, Age in Action and older persons from all the municipal areas/service points in the province will attend the event.

Members of the media interested to attend should contact Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.

Kabo Letlhogela

Media Liaison Officer - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 879 1448

Email : kabol@nwpl.org.za