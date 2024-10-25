Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa meets with Kings, Queens and Principal Traditional Leaders, 25 to 27 Oct

This three-day engagement follows a meet and greet session with Their Majesties, undertaken by Minister Hlabisa as well as Deputy Ministers, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe and Dr Namane Dickson Masemola on 30th August 2024. Minister Hlabisa will be accompanied by various Ministers and Deputy Ministers who constitute the Task Team on Traditional Leadership, MECs of COGTA, the National and Provincial Chairpersons of the House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders as well as senior government officials.

Government recognises and supports the critical role of traditional leadership institutions in South Africa’s constitutional democracy and in communities, especially in relation to prioritising development in rural and traditional areas. This recognition of Kings, Queens and Principal Traditional Leaders is regulated by sec 7 (1)(a) (i) and (ii) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act No 3 of 2019, (the TKLA). Kings, Queens and Principal Traditional Leaders have a customary role to play as leaders of traditional communities. In addition, they also have a role in nation building and social cohesion through the promotion of peace, stability and unity within the traditional communities falling under their jurisdiction.

The establishment of a Forum of South African Majesties will ensure continuous interface between Their Majesties and government, in aid of seamless coordination, particularly on issues of mutual interest and inclusive development. The institution of traditional leadership continues to serve as a reliable and valuable compass of society and the development of the nation. The engagement will receive progress reports from government on matters raised previously by Their Majesties, ranging from land reform, rural infrastructure and socio-economic development as well as the preservation of culture and heritage among others.

Members of the media are invited to cover the engagements as follows:

Date: 25-27 October 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Southern Sun Hotel, Arcadia