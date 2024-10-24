Senate Resolution 365 Printer's Number 1978
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1978
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
365
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COSTA AND
KANE, OCTOBER 24, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing October 16, 2024, as "Global Dignity Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "Global Dignity Day" is celebrated annually on the
third Wednesday of October to invite people across the world to
look beyond what divides us and recognize the dignity and
humanity we all share; and
WHEREAS, Dignity is defined as the state or quality of being
worthy of honor or respect; and
WHEREAS, Foundational principles of human dignity can be
found throughout history, including in the governing documents
of state, national and international jurisdictions; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians have inherent dignity that should be
acknowledged and respected; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize October 16, 2024, as
"Global Dignity Day" in Pennsylvania.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.