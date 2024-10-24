Senate Resolution 365 Printer's Number 1978

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1978

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

365

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COSTA AND

KANE, OCTOBER 24, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing October 16, 2024, as "Global Dignity Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "Global Dignity Day" is celebrated annually on the

third Wednesday of October to invite people across the world to

look beyond what divides us and recognize the dignity and

humanity we all share; and

WHEREAS, Dignity is defined as the state or quality of being

worthy of honor or respect; and

WHEREAS, Foundational principles of human dignity can be

found throughout history, including in the governing documents

of state, national and international jurisdictions; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians have inherent dignity that should be

acknowledged and respected; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize October 16, 2024, as

"Global Dignity Day" in Pennsylvania.

