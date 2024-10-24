Senate Resolution 360 Printer's Number 1974
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1974
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
360
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, OCTOBER 24, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating June 30, 2024, as "Mayor Elizabeth 'Libby' White
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Elizabeth "Libby" White was born June 30, 1935, at
Fort Riley, Kansas, to career Army Officer Alfred W. Liedtke and
Mabel W. Liedtke; and
WHEREAS, Growing up in a military family, Mrs. White moved
frequently, including to Ames, Iowa; Romulus, New York;
Aberdeen, Maryland; and abroad to Tokyo, Japan; and
WHEREAS, Mrs. White's family returned to Maryland, where Mrs.
White graduated from Aberdeen High School; and
WHEREAS, Mrs. White received her bachelor's degree in music
education from what is now West Chester University, where she
met her future husband Lou White; and
WHEREAS, Prior to marriage, Mrs. White taught music at Havre
de Grace Elementary School in Maryland; and
WHEREAS, In 1964, Mrs. White came to Doylestown with Mr.
White, where they built a house and raised their two sons, Eric
and Doug; and
