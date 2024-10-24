Senate Resolution 360 Printer's Number 1974

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1974

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

360

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, OCTOBER 24, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating June 30, 2024, as "Mayor Elizabeth 'Libby' White

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Elizabeth "Libby" White was born June 30, 1935, at

Fort Riley, Kansas, to career Army Officer Alfred W. Liedtke and

Mabel W. Liedtke; and

WHEREAS, Growing up in a military family, Mrs. White moved

frequently, including to Ames, Iowa; Romulus, New York;

Aberdeen, Maryland; and abroad to Tokyo, Japan; and

WHEREAS, Mrs. White's family returned to Maryland, where Mrs.

White graduated from Aberdeen High School; and

WHEREAS, Mrs. White received her bachelor's degree in music

education from what is now West Chester University, where she

met her future husband Lou White; and

WHEREAS, Prior to marriage, Mrs. White taught music at Havre

de Grace Elementary School in Maryland; and

WHEREAS, In 1964, Mrs. White came to Doylestown with Mr.

White, where they built a house and raised their two sons, Eric

and Doug; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18