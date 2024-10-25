ATS Technic & ATS Maintenance Announce Partnership to Enhance Line Maintenance Services Across Europe & Middle East

ATS Technic and ATS Maintenance signing the MOU at MRO Europe 2024

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Technic, the UAE’s first independent EASA-certified provider of line maintenance and logistics services, and ATS Maintenance, a leading European MRO based in Denmark, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at strengthening aircraft maintenance operations between Europe and the Middle East.With similar names and shared values, ATS Technic and ATS Maintenance’s strategic partnership seeks to enhance line maintenance services across Europe and the Middle East.The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on providing line maintenance services, resource sharing, and joint training initiatives. By combining their technical expertise, the partnership is set to enhance service quality, reduce aircraft downtime, and expand geographical service coverage for their respective clients."This partnership is a significant step in our goal to provide world-class maintenance services across key regions," said Mohammed AlSheikh, ATS Technic’s director. "By working closely with ATS Maintenance, we are confident that we can deliver seamless, high-quality line maintenance services that meet the diverse needs of our global airline customers."“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our commitment to expanding our maintenance services globally,” said Kristinn Thor Erlendsson, Accountable Manager of ATS Maintenance. “Through our partnership with ATS Technic, we are dedicated to providing exceptional line maintenance solutions, ensuring reliability and efficiency for airlines across multiple regions. This expansion aligns perfectly with the ambitions of both companies as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence in key markets.”The non-binding MOU was agreed to during the 2024 MRO Europe in Barcelona, Spain. MRO Europe is the leading event in the region for the commercial aviation aftermarket, attracting over 10,000 attendees representing airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and industry experts. ATS Technic is an exhibitor at the event.About ATS TechnicATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, specializing in providing comprehensive solutions to commercial airlines and private operators. As the first independent EASA-certified Line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety, reliability, and performance.For more information, visit ats-technic.com or contact compliance@ats-technic.com.About ATS MaintenanceATS Maintenance provides comprehensive line maintenance services across Denmark and Norway with operations in Aalborg, Billund, Copenhagen and Haugesund. The company’s flexible, movable line station allows for support of customers wherever needed ensuring rapid Aircraft on Ground (AOG) assistance both at ATS Maintenance bases and at outstations within the line maintenance scope. Visit www.ats.repair for more information or contact at ats@ats.repair

