Michigan is energized: Report ranks state 6th in nation for clean energy jobs

In a clean competition, Michigan is winning: The state is near the top of the pack nationwide for creating clean energy jobs.

Cover of the Clean Jobs America 2024 report.

A recent study – the 2024 Clean Jobs America Report from E2 – ranked Michigan No. 6 in the nation for adding such jobs, based on an analysis of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2024 Energy and Employment Report(USEER). E2 is a nationwide nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors, and professionals advocating for smart policies that support the economy and environment.

According to the report, Michigan is home to 127,690 clean energy jobs, outpacing 44 states’ job numbers. It’s great news to highlight on the final day of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO) Michigan Careers in Energy Week.

The report also found Michigan leading in overall energy sector job growth, behind only Texas and California. Detroit was recognized as a top 10 city for clean energy jobs nationwide.

Clean energy jobs in Michigan continue to grow at nearly twice the pace of economy-wide employment.

“Michigan is committed to leading the future of clean energy, lowering utility costs for families, creating good-paying jobs, and growing our advanced manufacturing economy,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in response to the study. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in American manufacturing and the game-changing clean energy package we passed last year, Michigan is a leader in creating high-skilled, good-paying jobs, bringing supply chains home, and reducing our reliance on foreign oil.

“We are making more clean American energy here in Michigan; protecting our precious air, land, and lakes; and strengthening the future of our economy. Let’s keep getting it done to build a brighter future for Michigan.”

Clean energy jobs include those related to activities such as energy conservation, alternative energy, pollution reduction, or recycling.

LEO Director Susan Corbin said these jobs not only fuel the state’s economy and open new career pathways but also point to a more sustainable future for Michigan.

“By continuing to invest in these sectors, we’re driving innovation, protecting our environment, and securing good-paying jobs that will benefit generations to come,” Corbin said.

Investments include leveraging $26 billion through the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to support more than 21,000 jobs and make Michigan the No. 1 state in landing clean energy projects from the IRA.

The state’s new clean energy laws are expected to create thousands of jobs while driving down household energy bills, securing $15.6 billion in federal funding, and saving $7.3 billion in public health costs. They deliver on the MI Healthy Climate Plan vision for Michigan’s clean energy future.

Meanwhile, bipartisan state budgets have invested millions of dollars in climate-resilient infrastructure, electric school buses, local renewable energy and electrification projects, and more. Michigan also has launched the Michigan Revolution for Electrification of Vehicles Academy, MI Healthy Climate Corps, and other programs to develop a clean energy workforce ready for the jobs of the future.

And state government leads by example, deploying clean energy at state facilities and powering its operations with 100% renewable energy.

LEO joins the Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium (MEWDC) in celebrating the annual Michigan Careers in Energy Week, now in its 12th year.

The recognition brings together representatives from industry, education, workforce, labor, government, veterans, and others to increase awareness of opportunities in high-growth, rewarding careers in the energy industry.

“Careers in Energy Week allows us to spotlight the many new and emerging opportunities in this critical Michigan industry,” Corbin said. “We are focused on ensuring Michigan residents have the skills they need to succeed in these careers, while also providing Michigan businesses with the talent they need to maintain our state's strong reputation in the clean energy sector.”

The MEWDC was established in 2008 to address workforce issues crucial to Michigan’s energy industry. The industry-led partnership of more than 50 representatives of industry, workforce, education and veterans has earned more than $2.7 million in competitive grants from LEO to integrate additional high-demand occupations into energy education programs across the state.

The consortium’s career awareness and outreach initiatives include:

Integrating high-demand occupations into energy education programs through K-12 career awareness events, registered apprenticeships, and work-based learning opportunities.

Creating Michigan’s 17th Career Cluster, which provides guidance for high school, career and technical education, and community college students to pursue jobs in the energy sector. More than 1,450 students have earned certificates in Energy Industry Fundamentals since 2013.

Being present in schools and on college campuses and facilitating more than 450 industry internships and work-based learning and co-op opportunities for students since January 2023.

Careers in Energy Week included career awareness and exploration events, panel discussions, and job fairs by MEWDC members to energize students and job seekers. The week wraps up today with a reverse job fair at the Lansing Board of Water & Light (LBWL) for Lansing-area high school students, where students will learn from LBWL employees about careers in the energy industry.

More to explore

Michiganders interested in high-skilled and well-paid career options in energy can use the state’s free Pathfinder career exploration tool or search for energy industry jobs on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

Careers in Energy Week is part of LEO’s All-Access Michigan approach to removing barriers and providing opportunities for businesses and workers. Learn more on LEO’s Energy Industry webpage.

Explore the 2024 Clean Jobs America Report, including an interactive data map.