Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai tables Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation 2023/2024 Annual Performance Report in Parliament, 25 Oct

Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai will lead the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) in Parliament today for the tabling of the 2023/2024 Annual Performance Report. The Deputy Minister will virtually table the report before the Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and also present the 1st Quarter Report for the 2024/25 financial year.

Deputy Minister Mohai will be accompanied by the DPME’s Director- General, Dr Robert Nkuna, and members of the Department’s Executive Committee.

The session will commence with a presentation by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) on the DPME’s audit outcomes for the 2023/24 financial year.

The AGSA will be followed by a presentation by the Audit & Risk Committee on the Department’s Annual Performance Report for 2023/24 and the 1st Quarterly Report for 2024/25. The presentation will mainly focus on the Department’s financial management, risks, and governance.

The session will provide insights into the Department’s performance and accountability, as well as measures taken to address identified challenges.

Details of the session are as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 October 2024

Time: 09:30 - 13:00

Venue: Virtual @ParliamentofRSA

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

Email: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za