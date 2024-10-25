AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 22 ALUMS JORDAN ANTHONY AND MACKENZIE SOL RELEASE DEBUT SINGLE “DON’T YA”

Photo By Jessica Christian Photo By Jessica Christian

First Time In American Idol History That Fellow Contestants Team Up and Release As A Duo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Idol season 22 alums, Jordan Anthony and Mackenzie Sol are joining forces as J+M to release their soulful pop collaboration, “Don’t Ya” out todayBoth always knew they wanted to work with a fellow artist. "Collaborating with Jordan was a dream I never knew I had,” says Mackenzie. “As a solo artist, I never imagined working with someone else, but when the opportunity came, I couldn't resist. When we heard the song, we knew it had the potential to be a hit. We dove into the studio, blending our voices to create 'Don't Ya.' We're excited to share this song with the world and unveil the incredible content we have in store." Jordan adds, “I’m so excited about this record, not only to be releasing more music, but being able to collaborate with Mackenzie on this one just made sense for me. It’s always cool to be able to release alongside other artists, especially as this will actually be the first collaboration project I’ve dropped. So, I hope everyone loves it.”Mackenzie Sol, who hails from a small town in Northern England, has been making music, acting and dancing from a young age. He first gained the interest of music fans and executives when he appeared on X-Factor UK at the age of 4. By age 6 he’d performed in numerous stage productions at London’s legendary West End. He also trained at the Royal Ballet School in London for two years. At age 13, Sol shared the stage with Jennifer Hudson, Josh Groban, Kenneth Babyface Edmonds and other stars at the 2014 Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles, directed by David Foster. He quickly gained recognition as a finalist on American Idol season 22 after building a large following on social media, with over 12 million followers on TikTok and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Now, as a singer-songwriter and actor living in the U.S., he’s churning out pop music with his soulful voice and keen sense of writing from the heart.Jordan Anthony launched onto the Australian music scene at a young age when the Perth native at 14 he became the youngest finalist in the history of The Voice Australia making it to the Top 4 of the series. Having an ear for music and passion for songwriting, he was then selected to represent Australia at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with his original song We Will Rise. From Western Australia, the now 19 year-old continues to write and independently release his music. In 2023 he was asked to showcase at MusExpo LA collaborating with other talented artists and musicians. Jordan’s heartfelt lyrics that provide insight into his experiences of bullying, heartbreak, love and loss. Jordan was a Top 14 finalist on American Idol season 22.ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT:19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, is led by executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman with key programs including the global hit “American Idol” co-produced by Fremantle for ABC and “So You Think You Can Dance” co-produced by MRC Entertainment for Fox. Additionally, 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists including Gabby Barrett, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina; and more recently, contestants such as Chayce Beckham, Francisco Martin, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and more.ABOUT BMG:BMG is an integrated music publishing and recordings business and the world’s fourth-largest international music company. BMG’s distinctive pitch is a relentless focus on global service to its artist and songwriter clients, combining creative insight and support with the best in technology and analytics. BMG’s 20 offices across 13 core music markets represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the entertainment company RTL Group and the trade book publisher Penguin Random House. With its integrated technology platform, artist-friendly culture, and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.

