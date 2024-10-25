Statement from Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller on Red Ribbon Week

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is America’s frontline against drugs like fentanyl – working every day to keep these deadly substances out of our country and communities. During Red Ribbon Week, we redouble our commitment to doing all that we can to keep our communities safe and drug-free.

For our part, the men and women of CBP are seizing historic amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics. Through enhanced enforcement, innovative technology, and strong partnerships with state, local, and federal agencies, we are having an impact in this fight. In fact, over the past two years, CBP has seized nearly 50,000 pounds of fentanyl: enough to produce more than 2 billion deadly doses.

We are going after the criminal organizations responsible, we are disrupting their networks, and we are seizing the drugs they produce and the money they use to fund their operations. We are doubling down on our efforts to find and seize fentanyl and other drugs at our ports of entry and are stopping fentanyl precursors and production equipment from coming into and transiting the U.S.

For us, this fight is personal. We are unyielding in our pursuit of the people and organizations that threaten the safety and security of our people and our country. At the end of the day, this is about saving lives. Even one more death is one too many.

We need your help. Join us in the fight against fentanyl and other drugs. Talk to your loved ones about the dangers of illegal drugs and raise awareness within your homes and communities. Spread the word and save a life.

Visit www.cbp.gov/fentanyl to learn more about our role in protecting the American people and safeguarding our borders from fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.