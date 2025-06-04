Laredo Field Office encourages seeking online travel permits, consulting border wait times as summer travel season begins

LAREDO, Texas — With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror and area educational institutions ending their respective school years, the summer travel season has officially begun and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at Laredo Field Office is recommending that travelers apply for tourist permits online and consult Border Wait Times on www.cbp.gov to minimize trip delays.

“As the summer travel season cranks into full gear, we strongly encourage those needing tourist permits to save time upon arrival to the U.S. by applying for them online and checking border wait times and choosing bridge crossings accordingly,” said Director of Field Operations Donald R. Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “We strongly encourage travelers to avail themselves of these time-saving tips to avoid delays and make the most out of their summer travel experience.”

A CBP officer and a CBP officer (canine) stand vigilant and scan vehicular traffic at a South Texas port of entry.

The South Texas ports of entry implement a variety of effective measures to facilitate a smooth, orderly traffic flow, including encouragement to file tourist permit applications electronically via CBP’s I-94 Website and expanded processing hours where possible.

U.S. citizens are reminded to bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative-compliant document, such as a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card, when reentering the United States and should be prepared to present a WHTI-compliant document if requested by a CBP Officer during a border inspection.

CBP encourages all travelers to have their WHTI-compliant entry documents in hand as they approach primary inspection booths and to declare all agricultural items, liquor, and currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000.

To help reduce wait times and long lines, travelers can take advantage of facial biometrics and those who need tourist permits can file their applications electronically through the I-94 Website.

CBP also provides a suite of mobile applications to help travelers streamline their entry into the U.S. All CBP mobile apps are free and available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or by visiting the CBP Mobile Apps Directory. Members of the traveling public can also monitor border wait times or obtain the BWT app so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Know the difference between prohibited merchandise (which is forbidden by law to enter the U.S.) and restricted merchandise (items needing special permit to be allowed into the U.S.). In order to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide’s list of prohibited and restricted items.

