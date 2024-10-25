SA’s lab testing facility ready in the fight against Tomato brown rugose fruit virus

Release date: 25/10/24

The first South Australian-based testing laboratory for Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) at the Waite campus of the University of Adelaide has commenced – a significant next step in the ongoing response to this highly contagious plant disease.

Managed by the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) at its molecular diagnostic centre, samples will no longer need to go interstate to be tested.

Being able to test for ToBRFV at SARDI will further support growers seeking to meet the confirmed Western Australian certification protocols, allowing the continuation of trade from South Australian businesses who have tested negative for the virus.

To enable market access, the State Government will absorb the costs of any required sampling and testing that producers may need to undertake as part of this certification process.

This development follows biosecurity accreditation from the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) for the laboratory that will conduct the ToBRFV testing.

Until now, the over 3700 samples collected have been sent to Victoria and New South Wales, which have had the only laboratories performing the test.

A quality assurance process is underway at the SARDI laboratory, in liaison with the interstate facilities, to refine testing protocols and procedures and validate the ToBRFV test.

The State Government is continuing to confirm with Queensland the testing requirements that growers may need to undertake to access their market. It is hoped the process for accessing Queensland will be confirmed shortly.

Most growers in SA who are ToBRFV free or not linked to infected properties have been able to export their produce to all states and territories without further restriction, apart from Western Australia and Queensland.

The State Government remains confident that it has determined the extent of the virus, with only three properties found to be infected. However, surveillance and tracing will continue.

For further information on the certification requirements and to register an Expression of Intent to export produce to Western Australia, please visit http://www.pir.sa.gov.au/ToBRFV or call the dedicated Tomato Market Access Hotline 1800 182 838.

PIRSA reminds producers, home growers and consumers to immediately report any suspicious symptoms on tomato plants or fruit to the 24/7 Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

A lot of hard work has been undertaken to get the SARDI testing facility accredited and up and running to test for ToBRV. This is a very welcome development in our ongoing response to the virus that if left unchecked could have massive consequences to our tomato, capsicum, and chili industries.

Having the confirmation of the process and the sampling protocol by which South Australian growers can prove that their product is ToBRFV free, provides greater certainty moving forward and the State Government will continue discussions with Queensland regarding their testing requirements.

It is important to remind everyone that this virus – while potentially devastating for growers – has no impact on human health. South Australian tomatoes are perfectly safe to eat, and I encourage everyone to support your local growers and continue to buy their produce.

Attributable Huan Vo, Managing Director of Voco Fresh

We would like to thank the State Government in providing the protocols to export tomatoes to Western Australia, which have come at the perfect time because traditionally the South Australia Tomato seasons starts in November.

Yesterday PIRSA staff came to our property to begin testing our farms. Though stringent, the protocols are important to stop the spread of tomato brown rugose fruit virus around Australia.

I would like to thank the State Government and PIRSA for working hard towards enabling businesses in South Australia that meet these certification requirements to continue to export tomatoes to other states.