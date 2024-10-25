gamescom latam announces Warner Bros. Games for the 2025 edition

Publisher to participates for the second year in a row Fans can jump onto the official website to buy tickets for both consumer and business areas

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- gamescom latam 2025 announces today Warner Bros. Games as an official exhibitor partner, for the second year in a row in the Latam version of the world's biggest games event. The publisher will feature a Warner Play Experience booth and activations on all the event’s days, between 30 April and 4 May 2025, at Distrito Anhembi Convention Center, in São Paulo, Brazil. More information about the exhibitor participation at gamescom latam 2025 to come.“We are very pleased to count on Warner Bros. Games again in our event,” comments Gustavo Steinberg, gamescom latam CEO. “Its participation in the 2024 edition was a huge success, featuring attractions such as Mortal Kombat 1, Hogwarts Legacy, and MultiVersus. We are looking forward to fans having new and memorable experiences with its games next year.”Warner Bros. Games will be one of a lot of gamescom latam’s activities. The event will take place in a venue twice as big as 2024’s, with even more features for the attendees.Tickets sales for the Early Bird Business Ticket start todayToday starts the sales for the Early Bird Business tickets for gamescom latam, with exclusive access to gamescom latam business area, an exclusive place for professionals and companies in the games' industry to network.Early Bird Business Ticket values:- Business Online Ticket: US$ 160.00;- Business Online + On-site Ticket: US$ 300.00;- Business Online + VIP On-site In-Person Ticket: US$ 400.00.2025 Editiongamescom latam has already announced details of the next edition, which will take place from 30 April to 4 May 2025. Located this time at the Distrito Anhembi Convention Center in the city of São Paulo, the event will be even bigger (double the size), more publishers and studios, e-Sports championships, meet & greets with creators, speaking sessions and more. Details of the attractions will be revealed soon on the official website and on social media, with #gamescomlatam2025.Event Schedule:- VIP Day (04/30): 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. BRT (entrance only for guests and those who purchase the on-site Business Ticket);- Thursday and Friday (05/01 e 05/02): 9h30 a.m. to 9 p.m. BRT;- Saturday (05/03): 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. BRT;- Sunday (05/04): 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. BRT.With a B2B partnership with Abragames — Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers through the Brazil Games Project — , gamescom latam is sponsored by Banco do Brasil; organized by Omelete&Co, Koelnmesse, game, gamescom latam, São Paulo Association of Friends of Art and the Secretary of Culture, Economy, and Creative Industries of São Paulo. New sponsors and supporters will be announced soon.About gamescom latamgamescom, the world's biggest games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry, is also in Latin America. In 2025, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 30th to May 4th, in a new venue: Distrito Anhembi, twice the size of the 2024 edition. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and game. gamescom latam BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, is also taking place at the same time.About game - German Games Industry AssociationWe are the German association of the games' industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to sports event organizers, educational institutions and other related entities. We are co-organizers of gamescom, the largest computer games and video games' event in the world. We are shareholders in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulatory Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports players' foundation, devcom and the VHG collecting society, as well as co-hosts of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for the media as well as political and social institutions, we offer comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, gaming culture and media literacy, and respond to any questions or concerns. Together we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.About Koelnmesse BrasilKoelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, the leading international organizer of trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment industries. Headquartered in the fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, B2B visitors and exhibitors from all over the world with a highly effective approach - in person on-site and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the leading B2C, B2B and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its headquarters in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: in Singapore, gamescom asia provides a powerful additional industry platform for the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market, comprehensively matching supply and demand.About Omelete CompanyThe biggest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, the Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 25 million people every month who are eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comics, with texts, videos and posts on social networks. The Omelete Company includes the brands Omelete, The Enemy, CCXP, CCXP MX, Game XP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Baiano and Chippu.More information:Upcoming events:gamescom latam, São Paulo, April 30th - May 4th, 2025devcom, Cologne, August 17th - 19th, 2025gamescom, Cologne, Germany, August 20th – 24th, 2025gamescom asia, Singapore, October 30th - November 2nd, 2025

