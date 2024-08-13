Registrations Open for gamescom latam 2025: BIG Festival, Artists' Alley, and Speaking Sessions Submissions
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam is thrilled to announce that submissions for the highly anticipated gamescom latam 2025 are now open. Next year's event, set to take place at the expansive Anhembi from April 30 to May 4, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, promises to be bigger and better than ever, doubling its space to accommodate a growing community of game enthusiasts, developers, and industry professionals.
Free Submissions: A Prime Opportunity for Visibility
All submissions for the event are free, providing a unique platform for game studios, developers, and publishers to showcase their talent and innovations. Three main categories are open for registration: gamescom latam BIG Festival, Artists' Alley, and Speaking Sessions Submissions. This is a significant opportunity for participants to gain unparalleled visibility and promote their games on a global stage.
gamescom latam BIG Festival: Celebrating Independent Gaming Excellence
The gamescom latam BIG Festival is one of the largest independent video game festivals in the world. Game submissions are welcome from studios from around the globe, more information about game criteria and regulations can be found here. In 2024, the festival saw an impressive 922 games submitted from 74 countries, including 474 from Brazilian studios. This year promises even greater participation and excitement. You can check out 2024’s finalists and winners here.
gamescom latam artists' alley: Showcasing Creative Talents
gamescom latam artists' alley is a dedicated space for artists to exhibit their work, engage with attendees, and connect with potential collaborators. In 2024, fifteen artists were featured within the program.. This platform offers artists a chance to shine and share their unique visions with a diverse audience.
Speaking Sessions: Sharing Knowledge and Inspiring Innovation
The lecture series at gamescom latam is a cornerstone of the event, featuring insightful presentations from industry leaders. In 2024, 434 speakers delivered 226 hours of content across six stages, with sessions garnering 4.7 million views on online broadcasts. All past sessions are available on the official gamescom latam YouTube channel, providing a wealth of knowledge and inspiration for the gaming community.
How to Register
Submissions for all categories are open from noon on August 12, 2024, until December 15, 2024. Interested participants can register through the official website: gamescom.com.br/submissions.
'The BIG Festival works as an essential platform for driving the independent gaming industry forward, promoting innovative ideas, and fostering creativity in the sector”, said Gustavo Steinberg, gamescom latam CEO.
Join Us at gamescom latam 2025
Don't miss the chance to be part of the premium industry event in Latam. Whether you're a game developer, artist, or industry expert, gamescom latam 2025 offers an unparalleled platform to showcase your work, connect with peers, and gain international exposure.
For more information and updates, visit the event web site and follow our official social media channels.
About gamescom latam
gamescom, the world's largest event for computer and video games and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry, has also arrived in Latin America. In 2024, gamescom latam takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, from June 26 to 30. gamescom latam BIG Festival, the largest showcase for indie games in Latin America, will also take place at the event. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival, and licensed by game.
About game – the German Games Industry Association
We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organisers, educational institutions and other related entities. We are co-organisers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for computer and video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, devcom and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.
About Koelnmesse
Koelnmesse is an international leader in organizing trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment segments. Hosted in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe’s largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, trade visitors, and exhibitors from across the world with a highly effective approach – in person at the venue and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the premier B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: In Singapore, gamescom asia provides an additional powerful industry platform for the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific games market, comprehensively combining supply and demand. Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH in São Paulo, dedicated to promoting and organizing world-class trade fairs and events in Brazil. The mission is to bring global innovation, knowledge and business opportunities to various industries.
About Omelete Company
The largest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 15 million people every month eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comic books, with texts, videos and posts on social media. The brands Omelete, The Enemy, CCXP, Game XP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Baiano and Chippu are part of the Omelete Company.
