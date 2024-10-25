Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,394 in the last 365 days.

Analysis: MA plans classify 3 to 4 times as many hospital stays as observation visits compared with traditional Medicare

A report released OCt. 23 by Kodiak Solutions found that Medicare Advantage plans classified three to four times as many hospital stays as observation visits from July 2023 through June 2024 when compared with traditional Medicare. MA plans began classifying fewer stays as observation visits in January when a new federal regulation required MA plans to offer their members the same services received by traditional Medicare beneficiaries but still continue to classify hospital stays as observation at a much higher rate than fee-for-service Medicare. Observation rates for MA plans ranged between 18.1% to 20.2% of claims in the final six months of 2023, then fluctuated within a range of 14.4% and 16.1% in the first six months of this year. Meanwhile, observation rates in traditional Medicare trended down within the 12-month period at a much lower range of 5.2% to 3.7%.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Analysis: MA plans classify 3 to 4 times as many hospital stays as observation visits compared with traditional Medicare

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more