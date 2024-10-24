Manchin Welcomes Administration’s Final Rule Making Critical Minerals Mining Operations Eligible for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit

Charleston, WV- Today, Senator Joe Manchin III (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, applauded the Biden-Harris Administration’s final rule for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit. The rule comes after Chairman Manchin sent a letter urging the Administration to abide by Congressional intent of the Inflation Reduction Act and allow critical mineral mining costs to be included in the calculation of the 45X tax credit.

“I am pleased to see improvements made in the final 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production tax rule to allow costs of mining critical minerals to be covered, as intended by the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed,” said Chairman Manchin. “The IRA tax credits were enacted to encourage domestic investments to establish reliable and resilient supply chains, and this rule update will get us closer to that goal. While this is a welcome course correction, there is still work to be done to ensure we are not ceding any ground to nations that do not share our values.”