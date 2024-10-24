MPD Seeking Suspects in Multiple Business Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in multiple burglaries across the city.

Friday, October 18th, 2024, all the following offenses took place between the hours of 3am and 6am.

• 600 block of Water Street, Southwest. CCN: 24161449

• 1700 block of 1st Street, Northwest. CCN: 24161435

• 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24161803

• 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24161479

• 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24161438

• 800 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 24161478

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.