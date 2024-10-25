SensorComm Technologies Receives Subaward Agreement from Bright Path Labs to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

SensorComm’s advanced sensor technologies and platform ecosystem to provide real-time process optimization for BPL's revolutionary agile pharmaceutical mfg

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SensorComm Technologies , Inc. (“SCT”) is pleased to announce it has signed a subaward agreement (the “Subaward”) with Bright Path Laboratories, Inc. (“BPL”), a leader in innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions, who, together with its partners, have been awarded a contract under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency ( DARPA ) Establishing Qualification Processes for Agile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (EQUIP-A-Pharma) program.Under the Subaward, SCT will customize and integrate its advanced sensor technologies and platform ecosystem to provide real-time process optimization for BPL’s revolutionary agile pharmaceutical manufacturing. DARPA’s groundbreaking EQUIP-A-Pharma initiative aims to transform the landscape of pharmaceutical production and regulations through the development of agile manufacturing processes with real-time quality assessment technologies.The EQUIP-A-Pharma program, with total funding of up to $14 million per award across all phases, seeks to address critical challenges in the pharmaceutical supply chain by enabling the rapid, on-demand production of multiple drug products on a single manufacturing platform. BPL’s selection for this program underscores its expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies and its commitment to revolutionizing drug production.“We look forward to further strengthening Bright Path’s impact on worker and patient safety through the integration of our advanced sensor technologies and platform ecosystem,” said Kamil Agi, President & CEO of SensorComm Technologies. “We believe our work will help position Bright Path’s point-of-need manufacturing for rapid entry into other industry sectors.”Under the EQUIP-A-Pharma program, BPL and its partners will focus on: 1) Developing and implementing agile manufacturing processes capable of producing multiple drug targets with minimal reconfiguration. 2) Creating advanced informatics models for real-time quality assessment of manufactured drugs. 3) Demonstrating the production of at least two minimum viable product (MVP) drugs that meet current Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) regulatory requirements. 4) Contributing to the establishment of a new regulatory framework for agile pharmaceutical manufacturing.The potential impacts of this work are far-reaching and can address critical drug shortages more rapidly, enable point-of-need manufacturing to support military operations and countermeasures, enhance the overall resilience of the pharmaceutical supply chain and develop the groundwork for more personalized medicine approaches.For more information about SCT and its involvement with BPL, please contact: Robert Ian, Innovation & Marketing Director, (415) 273-9188 — office@sensorcommtech.comAdditional information will be made available in future news releases. Source: SensorComm Technologies, Inc.About SensorComm Technologies: SensorComm Technologies brings its AI-powered, IoT-driven, continuous monitoring, multi-gas, patented sensor technologies and platform ecosystem to the energy and manufacturing sectors where integrated systems detect, capture, measure and quantify real-time data into actionable intelligence and predictive informatics for system-level operational efficiencies and early-warning alert systems that contribute to cleaner air, lower healthcare costs and improved quality of life. Applications include real-time emissions monitoring, process optimization and leak detection for environmental security, pollution reduction, climate impact, industrial compliance and personnel safety. ( https://sensorcommtech.com About Bright Path Laboratories: Bright Path Laboratories brings its AI-enabled, advanced continuous manufacturing technology platform to the pharmaceutical industry where its novel chemical production techniques can have a significant impact in solving one of today’s biggest challenges establishing and improving the resiliency of pharmaceutical domestic supply chains, and accessibility and affordability of medicine. The Company uses its proprietary and patented STTreactor for continuous and on-demand production of specialty chemicals, key starting materials (KSMs) intermediates, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in North America with an emphasis on sustainable, green, clean chemistry. ( https://brightpathlabs.com/ SensorComm’s work is partially supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. SensorComm Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Disclaimer available at: https://sensorcommtech.com/policies/

