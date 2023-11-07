SensorComm’s New Hydrogen H2 Sensor Tested at METEC as Biden-Harris Announce $7 Billion for First Clean Hydrogen Hubs
New sensor technology to help power America’s hydrogen future
SensorComm is accelerating its technology roadmap in the rapidly expanding hydrogen economy. Channels-to-market for our AI-powered, IoT-driven, multi-gas sensor platform now include H2 capability.”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”, “SensorComm” or “SCT”) with offices in New Mexico and California (USA), together with the University of New Mexico's Center for Micro-Engineered Materials (“UNM”), is pleased to announce that successful field testing of a new smart portable Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) hydrogen sensor system (“IoT Hydrogen Sensor System”) was completed in October 2023 at Colorado State University’s (“CSU”) Methane Emission Technology Evaluation Center (“METEC”). The innovative early-warning system for hydrogen gas detection has been developed as part of an ongoing (extended) three year joint UNM-SCT contract with the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”).
— Robert Ian, Innovation & Marketing Director, SensorComm Technologies
TESTING: Above ground atmospheric testing. Range of hydrogen (“H2”) emission rates: 2.5 to 30 Standard liters per minute. Preliminary METEC results indicate the IoT Hydrogen Sensor System is capable of measuring a few parts-per-million (“ppm”) of H2 at range (10’s of feet). A path forward has been established to improve H2 sensitivities to parts-per-billion (“ppb”) levels.
“SensorComm is accelerating its technology roadmap in the rapidly expanding hydrogen economy,” stated Robert Ian, Innovation & Marketing Director, SensorComm Technologies. “Customer discovery has identified channels-to-market with both end-users and solution providers for our AI-powered, IoT-driven, multi-gas sensor platform which now includes hydrogen capability”.
HYDROGEN HUBS: On October 13, 2023, the US Department of Energy issued a news release outlining the launch of seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) across the nation to accelerate the commercial-scale deployment of low-cost, clean hydrogen—a valuable energy product that can be produced with zero or near-zero carbon emissions and is crucial to meeting the President’s climate and energy security goals.
About SensorComm Technologies: SensorComm (SCT) is a data-driven technology company operating in the transportation and energy markets. Our measurable net-zero climate change technologies provide emission monitoring & leak detection solutions for the oil & gas and intelligent transportation sectors. We generate data that measures, quantifies and provides real-time actionable intelligence for system-level operational efficiencies & early-warning alert systems enabling people to make smarter decisions for themselves, and the world around them.
About The University of New Mexico Center for Micro-Engineered Materials: The Center for Micro-Engineered Materials (CMEM) is a university wide collaboration bringing world class capabilities in micro and nano science and engineering. Our focus is on “bottom up” additive approaches towards building materials and devices for energy conversion and efficiency, nanomedicine, earth & planetary sciences & environmental geochemistry. The center couples solution and colloid chemistry and physics with advanced manufacturing engineering to provide innovation. We provide multi-disciplinary theoretical, computational and experimental capabilities to solve complex problems. CMEM maintains campus wide high value characterization tools available for the use of the entire UNM research community.
This work is partially supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), through its Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (Award DE-FE0031864) and the DOE Office of Science through an SBIR Grant (Award DE-SC0023770). SensorComm is an Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance partner, and a Cisco® Solution Partner Program member. SensorComm’s work is partially supported by the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. Cisco® is a registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. Intel® is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. SensorComm Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Disclaimer available at: https://sensorcommtech.com/policies/
