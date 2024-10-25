A.D.A.M. Music Project to Release New Single 'A Killing Machine' Inspired by Apex Legends’ Pathfinder

Killing Machine by A.D.A.M. Music Project A.D.A.M. Music Project live at Tower Theater in Oklahoma City, OK

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.D.A.M. Music Project , led by acclaimed musician and producer Adam DeGraide, is set to release their highly anticipated new single “A Killing Machine” on October 25, 2024. The track, inspired by the character Pathfinder from the popular video game Apex Legends, will be available on every major music streaming platform. This marks the 22nd release from A.D.A.M. Music Project based on characters from the Apex Legends universe.Written by Adam DeGraide and Dameon Aranda, “A Killing Machine” is a hard-hitting rock anthem infused with electronic elements that creatively emulate the robotic nature of Pathfinder, a beloved fan-favorite from the Apex Legends roster. The track features powerful vocals from Gabe Aranda of the band ARANDA, who has become a staple collaborator for the A.D.A.M. Music Project. Gabe’s unique voice brings to life the essence of Pathfinder, a friendly yet lethal robot with an optimistic personality, who is always on the hunt for answers about his creation.Adam DeGraide, an avid Apex Legends player, has long been inspired by the deep and intricate backstories of the game’s diverse characters. These stories have fueled the creation of several anthemic tracks, each one capturing the essence of a different legend from the game. DeGraide shared, "Pathfinder’s journey of self-discovery and his unwavering optimism, despite being a ‘killing machine,’ really resonated with me. It sparked the idea for this song, where we blend hard rock with synthetic, almost mechanical sounds, to reflect what a robot might sound like if it had its own language and rhythm."Since its inception, the A.D.A.M. Music Project has seamlessly woven together music and gaming culture, drawing on the immersive worlds and complex characters from Apex Legends. Their previous releases, which spotlight legends like Wraith, Bloodhound, and Bangalore, have built a loyal following among both gamers and rock music enthusiasts alike.The collaboration with Gabe Aranda on “A Killing Machine” adds another layer of intensity and emotion to the track. Gabe’s dynamic vocal performance, paired with the track’s electrifying mix of hard rock and electronic elements, delivers a powerful and unforgettable listening experience. Dameon Aranda’s songwriting contribution also injects a melodic yet gritty energy, making this single a standout in the A.D.A.M. Music Project catalog.Fans of Apex Legends and hard rock will not want to miss this electrifying new release. “A Killing Machine” drops on October 25, 2024, and will be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. You can check out the lyric video on their YouTube channel.About A.D.A.M. Music Project: A.D.A.M. Music Project is the creative brainchild of musician and producer Adam DeGraide. Known for blending hard rock with diverse influences, the project has become known for its unique synergy between music and gaming culture. With anthemic tracks inspired by the characters of Apex Legends, A.D.A.M. Music Project continues to push the boundaries of storytelling through music.

Killing Machine Lyric Video

