Kevin Harrington Releases ‘From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success’ Featuring Paul H. Graham

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington proudly unveils his latest book, From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, featuring contributions from Paul H. Graham and 14 other successful entrepreneurs. Graham brings a unique perspective as a seasoned entrepreneur with ventures spanning the home service, software, and real estate industries.This book, co-authored by Harrington, Graham, and a team of distinguished experts, offers practical strategies and actionable insights to help entrepreneurs and business owners break through barriers and accelerate growth. From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success is an essential guide for those seeking innovative solutions and lasting success in navigating challenges in the business world.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NagleGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Paul H. Graham:Paul H. Graham is a serial entrepreneur with experience building businesses in the home service, software, and real estate industries. Through his brand, The Investor's Guide to Joy, Paul empowers investors to discover alternative investments that support a life of fulfillment and freedom. With valuable insights, actionable micro-learnings, and smart tax strategies, he guides people toward building a life full of joy.As an investor and fundraiser, Paul focuses on luxury short-term rentals, oil and gas ventures, and emerging companies, supporting his ideal life of joy.

