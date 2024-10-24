Kevin Harrington Releases ‘From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success’ Featuring Chuck Bongiovanni

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington proudly unveils his latest book, From Startup to Standout, with contributions from Chuck Bongiovanni, MSW, MBA, CSA, CFE, and CPRS. Bongiovanni is a Certified Franchise Executive and the visionary founder of CarePatrol Franchise Systems, the nation's largest senior placement franchise, boasting over 220 offices. He is the founder and currently CEO of Majestic Residences.In From Startup to Standout, Harrington, Bongiovanni, and other experts share valuable insights and strategies to help entrepreneurs break through the noise and achieve measurable success. The book is packed with real-world examples and practical advice from some of the world’s leading business minds, offering readers a blueprint for lasting entrepreneurial growth.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Chuck Bongiovanni:Chuck Bongiovanni, MSW, MBA, CSA, CFE, CPRS is a Certified Franchise Executive and the founder of CarePatrol Franchise Systems, the largest franchised senior placement company in the nation with over 220 offices. He is currently the Founder and CEO of Majestic Residences Franchise Systems, an international Senior Residential Assisted Living Home franchise system.Chuck has been a franchisor for over 15 years and under his leadership, his companies have received over 50 franchise industry awards, including the prestigious Franchisee Satisfaction Hall of Fame by the Franchise Business Review and INC. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Privately Held Company in America.Chuck has been a featured speaker in over 75 local and regional healthcare conferences and was recently elected as a Council member for Gilbert, AZ, the largest town in America with over 288,000 residents.

