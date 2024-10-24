Kevin Harrington Releases 'From Startup To Standout: Paths To Entrepreneurial Success', with Phyllis Mendez

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, From Startup To Standout, featuring insights from Phyllis Mendez, a visionary entrepreneur, mentor, and international speaker. Mendez has empowered over 2,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders, and personal brands, helping them reach new levels of success through her personalized method that integrates a powerful personal image with a mindset of abundance.In this book, Harrington, alongside Mendez and other top business professionals, provides entrepreneurs with actionable strategies to rise above the competition and achieve real growth.From Startup To Standout offers a wealth of expert advice, sharing successful approaches from entrepreneurs across various industries, with real-world examples to drive impactful results.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Phyllis Mendez:Phyllis Mendez, a visionary entrepreneur, mentor, and international speaker, transforms lives and businesses. She has guided over 2,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders, and personal brands to reach new levels of success and experience authentic fulfillment.Through her exclusive and personalized method, which focuses on designing a powerful personal image and fostering a mindset of abundance, Phyllis enhances the professional and personal success of her clients. Her strategic approach is designed to meet the specific goals of each individual. Additionally, she prepares her clients to build solid relationships and expand their networks, facilitating highly effective networking.Currently Phyllis divides her time between the United States of America and Dubai, broadening her global impact and connecting professionals in key markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.