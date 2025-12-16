Micha Liberty to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micha Liberty, trial lawyer, author, and survivor advocate, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming adversity into purpose, leading with empathy, and creating systemic change through trauma-informed leadership.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Liberty will explore how personal loss and injustice shaped her commitment to survivor advocacy and justice-centered leadership. She breaks down how trauma-informed practices and mission-driven ventures can empower individuals and communities while driving lasting impact. Viewers will walk away with practical insight into resilience, values-based leadership, and turning pain into purposeful action.“True leadership is about turning pain into purpose and creating spaces where others can thrive,” said Liberty.Micha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/micha-liberty

