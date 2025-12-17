Dr. Gena Lester to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gena Lester, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and business strategist, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on building businesses that support freedom, reducing burnout through aligned systems, and scaling with clarity, faith, and purpose.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Lester will explore how simplifying systems and embracing automation can transform chaos into clarity and burnout into balance. She breaks down how building intentional structure allows entrepreneurs to scale without sacrificing peace, family, or faith. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of how to create businesses that breathe and lives designed with freedom and legacy in mind.“Success should feel like peace, not pressure,” said Lester.Dr. Gena’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/gena-lester

