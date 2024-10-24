California man charged with using ‘weapon of mass destruction’ in courthouse explosion

McGuire was arrested Sept. 25 after officials say he threw a bag with explosives into the lobby of a courthouse in Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 in California’s central coast region. He told law enforcement he had planned to kill deputies and a judge in the building, officials said.

