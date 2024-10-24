FEMA Supporting Helene Survivors with Temporary Sheltering and Housing Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C. — FEMA and the state of North Carolina are working to ensure that survivors of Tropical Storm Helene are in safe, functional housing as the holiday season nears. Reimbursement for out-of-pocket hotel costs, financial assistance towards rent and home repair and FEMA-provided temporary hotel or motel stays are currently being provided to eligible households.

Additionally, at the request of the state of North Carolina, FEMA is providing Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to survivors displaced by Tropical Storm Helene. Qualifying households are eligible for temporary housing in 25 counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gatson, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

Direct Temporary Housing Assistance may be provided in three forms:

Direct Lease - FEMA may lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for use as temporary housing.

- FEMA may lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for use as temporary housing. Multifamily Lease and Repair - FEMA funds the repair or improvement of existing vacant multi-family rental properties that eligible applicants can use for temporary housing.

- FEMA funds the repair or improvement of existing vacant multi-family rental properties that eligible applicants can use for temporary housing. Transportable Temporary Housing - A travel trailer or Manufactured Housing Unit (MHU) that FEMA may place on a private site or in a commercial park.

Direct temporary housing solutions are tailored to meet each households’ individual needs and will take time. This assistance is not intended as an immediate solution for a survivor's shorter-term housing needs. Additionally, not everyone impacted by the disaster will be eligible for direct housing.

For survivors who need immediate shelter, financial assistance is available, including temporary lodging reimbursement, FEMA-provided hotel or motel stays or help with rent. These options remain FEMA’s primary means of helping survivors.

Survivors who have applied with FEMA for assistance do not need to reapply to be eligible for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. FEMA will contact households who may qualify after receiving their application for disaster assistance.

If a survivor has not yet applied with FEMA, they can do so by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.