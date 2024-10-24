Emerald Strategic Marketing offers free downloadable guide, 'The Ultimate Guide to SaaS and B2B Tech Digital Marketing'

Jenna Miller, CEO, Emerald Strategic Marketing Preview of free downloadable guide on digital marketing

Guide is a "must read" for IT, Managed Print Services, Tech and SaaS companies

Digital marketing is the make-or-break factor between skyrocketing growth and flat-lining” — Jenna Miller, CEO, Emerald Strategic Marketing

NAVARRE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes the best things in life really are free. This is one of those times.

Emerald Strategic Marketing (https://emeraldstrategicmarketing.com), a digital marketing agency specializing in services including SEO, social media management and other marketing services tailored to the B2B tech and SaaS (software as a service) industries, has created a comprehensive guide to the “how’s” and “why’s” of digital marketing, in easy-to-understand language. This guide has been designed with the owners of copier and print (MPS) companies, as well as IT firms and those who deal in software solutions. “The Ultimate Guide to SaaS and B2B Tech Digital Marketing” is a 37-page guide that provides hundreds of useful tips and suggestions for how tech companies can help make themselves stand apart from the competition. And the guide is absolutely free.

Jenna Miller, CEO of Emerald Strategic Marketing, says, “For the B2B tech companies and the SaaS ventures, marketing is not just some fluffy, optional add-on to your strategy, Digital marketing is the make-or-break factor between skyrocketing growth and flat-lining. It’s not just about having a domain name and running a few LinkedIn ads. The game has changed, and if those who are not playing it right are losing, badly. We created this guide to help these companies market their businesses better.”

She asks of the tech companies, “Do you provide updates on your Google Business Profile, for example? Is Facebook better for your business posts than Instagram? How important is AI in overall marketing? When is the best time to post on Facebook? What are content pillars and how do they work?”

“The Ultimate Guide to SaaS and B2B Tech Digital Marketing” offers expert advice on a wide range of topics including:

• Top trends in digital marketing to watch for in 2025

• Marketing basics – how to identify your ideal customer/client

• Your branding voice and personality

• How to understand and communicate your company’s Unique Value Proposition

• Website optimization and the importance of storytelling

• Key word strategies for your website

• Tips and strategies for AI overviews

• 2025 website strategies, including “mobile first”

• Social media: what are the right channels, and ideal posting times?

• Email marketing that converts to sales

• Drip campaigns and pay-per-click strategies

• What are the right ad strategies

• How important are reviews?

The guide is a “must-read” for the B2B Tech and SaaS business owners, helping them cut through the noise, optimize their digital presence, generate more leads, learn some expert tips on SEO, and stay ahead of 2025 marketing trends.

The guide is free. Get a jump on the competition by visiting https://www.emeraldstrategicmarketing.com/saas-business-tech-guide

About Emerald Strategic Marketing

Emerald Strategic Marketing is comprised of a team of passionate storytellers, strategists and design gurus, dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind inbound marketing experience to amplify a company’s brand voice through identifying its target audience and extensive keyword research for Search Engine Optimization (SEO), creating relevant content and managing marketing channels that work best for each individual company. Based in Navarre, FL, Emerald Strategic Marketing serves the needs of businesses throughout the United States. Jenna Miller is the company’s Chief Executive Officer. To learn more about services offered by Emerald Strategic Marketing, please call 847-772-5808 or email info@emeraldstrategicmarketing.com.

