The Axis of Resistance Pt. 2: Iran

Over the past month, Iran and its regional network of allies and proxies - the Axis of Resistance - has suffered a string of dramatic losses and defeats. What is the future of the Axis and its members, and what can the US and its allies do to confront and disrupt this Iranian-led network?

MEI Managing Editor Matthew Czekaj speaks to Meir Javedanfar and Alex Vatanka on Iran's role in keeping its network of proxies together and the conflicting interests that may force the country to rethink its antagonistic regional strategy.

More episodes