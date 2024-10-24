Emergency public conference on 'Black Crisis -Conspiracy in Washington DC' (10/26/24)
Town Hall meeting - full day conference on crisis facing Black Washingtonians
Public officials and council persons have been subpoenaed to appear at this conference to answer questions from the public as to their role in addressing the current crisis”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, there will be an emergency mass town hall meeting and conference held in the Nation’s Capitol regarding the most pressing issues facing the Black Community. The political crisis of gentrification, over-development, the crisis amongst Black Elected officials, (including Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White) will be discussed. The social crisis of crime and violence, wayward Black youth and the absence of Black men will be dealt with at this emergency conference.
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
The location is Union Temple Baptist Church, pastored by Reverend Willie F. Wilson, a long time stalwart of the Black Community in Washington DC. This conference is the brainchild of Black Lawyers for Justice leader, attorney Malik Shabazz, (a DC resident and business owner who is a national civil rights attorney and longtime DC human rights advocate). Public officials and council persons have been subpoenaed to appear at this conference to answer questions from the public as to their role in addressing the current crisis, (Chairman Phil Mendelssohn, Ward 8 Councilmen Trayon White, and all other councilpersons) have been invited / subpoenaed to appear at the 4:00 PM town hall meeting. The community and ANC leaders are gathering to agree on how to handle issued that the Black community is being inflected by and drawing up solutions outside of government intervention.
Emergency Conference issues:
1. The crisis of affordable housing and skyrocketing real estate prices; and, the sharp decline of Black owned property and land in DC.
2. Organizers are proposing a citywide MORATORIUM ON ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT until a court or referendum mandated rules of fairness and equity can be set in place.
3. The crisis amongst Black Elected officials (including the indictment of Ward 8 councilman Trayon White).
4. Emergency efforts by community groups, community leaders, partnerships to combat violence and the social decay amongst youth by way of mobilizing Black men and Black fathers.
5. Emergency efforts by attending human services groups, anti-violence groups, mental health groups, tenant advocates, and others to combat the social effects of the crisis.
6. Reparations for District area residents (via Councilman Kenyan McDuffie’s DC Reparations Bill) and other methods.
7. The 2024 presidential election, how it will affect DC statehood and the future of the District of Columbia given a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris Administration.
8. Inflation, high prices, and means to address the struggle of Black citizens and Black-owned businesses.
9. The Black contractors and Black jobs crisis; organizers are demanding that 40% of all city building contracts, construction, and community improvement work be guaranteed to Black Contractors and Black laborers.
Keynote speakers include:
Reverend Grayland Hagler (Leading advocate in DC );
Ronald Moten (Go Go Museum);
Sinclair Skinner (I Love Black People);
Malik Shabazz, Esq (Black Lawyers for Justice/ ADN);
Minister Najee Muhamamd (Afrodescendant Nation);
Imam Akbar Bilal (NBPP/Black Mens Movement);
Imam Ali (Masjid Rashidun, NE DC);
other ANC, organizational, and company leaders operating to help our people in DC.
Join the hundreds expected to attend, sponsored by the Black Crisis DC, Afrodescendant Nation (DMV Chapter), Black Mens Movement, and Black Lawyers for Justice.
Ian Campbell
Manchester Global Solutions, Inc
+1 202-709-3354
ManchesterReport@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.