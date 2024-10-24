LAUNCH interest remains strong as second round of workforce training grants opens

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little is celebrating strong student interest in the second round of LAUNCH grants, which opened just weeks ago.

Round two of LAUNCH applications opened on Oct. 1, and more than 5,100 students already have started their applications.

LAUNCH is Idaho’s trailblazing new approach to ensuring Idaho students stay in Idaho to fill rewarding, good paying in-demand jobs.

LAUNCH covers 80% of the cost, up to $8,000, for an Idaho graduating high school senior to enter an Idaho-based workforce training or education program linked to an in-demand career.

“Every Idaho high school student should be thinking about what they are going to do after they graduate, and LAUNCH will help them obtain the education and training they need to lead successful, productive careers right here in Idaho. Idaho needs skilled labor and trained professionals to live and work here, and Idaho LAUNCH is creating the next generation of teachers, nurses, welders, linemen, and a host of other professions. These are the good paying jobs Idaho needs to succeed every day,” Governor Little said.

In the last cycle of awards, thousands of Idaho students have been able to go-on to pursue training and education in in-demand career fields. LAUNCH is transforming the lives of Idaho students and giving opportunities they never had before.

“I never wanted to do college, but LAUNCH changed my mind by being able to help pay for 80% of my schooling. LAUNCH changed my life for the better by being able to help.” - Brechyn Anderson, Frank Church High School, attending College of Western Idaho, Workforce Training for Applied Technology and Apprenticeship; HVAC Apprenticeship

"I am so blessed to be given this opportunity. I would not financially be able to pursue my training without this grant award. Thank you, you changed my future!” Lindsay Weyrick, Radiology Tech

Students can explore LAUNCH and sign up at this link: https://nextsteps.idaho.gov/launch