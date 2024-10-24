National Veterans Small Business WeekNov11

StartNovember 11, 2024 MTAll day eventEndNovember 15, 2024 MTAll day event The SBA will celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15. The 11th annual weeklong celebration will offer both in-person and virtual events across the nation that are free to attend. LEARN MORE.

