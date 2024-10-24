Input wanted for new Five-year Seniors Action Plan

CANADA, October 24 - The Provincial Government wants to hear from Island residents to help inform the next Five-year Seniors Action Plan.

The action plan will be developed in partnership with the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat. It will focus on addressing the needs of PEI’s aging population, with an emphasis on well-being, quality of life, and ensuring seniors have the range of supports and resources they need to age in their communities. Examples of issues the plan will consider include healthcare, housing, transportation, social isolation and loneliness, community involvement, food security, and more.

“Developing a comprehensive plan is essential to addressing the evolving needs of Island seniors,” said Minister of Social Development and Seniors Barb Ramsay. “This action plan will be shaped by the voices of seniors, near-seniors, their families and caregivers, ensuring it reflects the realities of aging today and builds a stronger foundation for future generations.”

Consulting firm MQO Research, chosen through a Request for Proposals process, will lead public and stakeholder engagement.

Near seniors (55-64), seniors (65+), their families, caregivers and others are invited to attend any of the following sessions to provide input:

Summerside: Tuesday, October 29 | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | St. Eleanor’s Community Centre, 1 West Drive, Summerside

Registration is encouraged to help ensure specific needs or accommodations are addressed. Individuals can register via the online Registration Form and drop-ins are also welcome.

For those unable to attend a community session, there are other ways to engage:

Complete an online survey

Call toll-free 1-866-501-8207 and leave a detailed voicemail with your input

Mail written feedback to:

Seniors Action Plan

c/o Department of Social Development and Seniors

11 Kent Street

PO Box 2000

Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8

Feedback will be accepted until December 2, 2024.

Visit Shaping the Future for Seniors: A New Five-year Seniors Action Plan for more information.

The Five-year Seniors Action Plan will replace the Promoting Wellness, Preserving Health Action Plan.

