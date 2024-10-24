Governor Abbott Appoints Churan To Lavaca-Navidad River Authority Board Of Directors
TEXAS, October 24 - October 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bryan Churan to the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on May 1, 2028. The Authority oversees the storage, preservation, and distribution of stream and river water in Jackson County.
Bryan Churan of Palacios is a field service supervisor at HOLT CAT. He is president of the Palacios Youth Football League and the Jackson County Emergency Services District #2 and a volunteer for The Grace Journey. Churan received an Associate of Arts from Texas State Technical College in Waco.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.