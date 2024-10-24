Governor Abbott Appoints Churan To Lavaca-Navidad River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, October 24 - October 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bryan Churan to the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on May 1, 2028. The Authority oversees the storage, preservation, and distribution of stream and river water in Jackson County.

Bryan Churan of Palacios is a field service supervisor at HOLT CAT. He is president of the Palacios Youth Football League and the Jackson County Emergency Services District #2 and a volunteer for The Grace Journey. Churan received an Associate of Arts from Texas State Technical College in Waco.