University of Oregon Alumni Corine Lewis Former Cheer Coach, DV Advocate 'SMILE, Chin Up!' Homecoming Book Tour

Corine Lewis, Bestselling Author of "SMILE, Chin Up!" Homecoming Book Tour

Survivor & Advocate Corine Lewis turns trauma into triumph in "SMILE, Chin Up!", offering hope during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

What a great read. The book is about resiliency...Corine has...a powerful and practical guide for those of us who want to make a difference.” — Dave Mays, founder of The Source Magazine

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, author and advocate Corine Lewis brings her message of resilience and hope to the University of Oregon Homecoming Weekend with her powerful new book " SMILE, Chin Up! " To support this important cause, Higgins Publishing is offering readers a complimentary five-night Cancun vacation valued at $1,294, demonstrating their commitment to amplifying voices that advocate for change.The timing of Lewis's book tour is particularly significant as communities nationwide join together during October to raise awareness about domestic violence and support survivors. Through her work as an author, speaker, coach, and advocate, Lewis shares her insights on overcoming adversity and building resilience, themes that resonate deeply with both survivors and allies."What a great read. The book is about resiliency and overcoming difficult challenges. I've had a few of those in my life and can relate to many of the lessons she has learned. Corine has a great sense of story, and humor, and she provides a powerful and practical guide for those of us who want to make a difference," says Dave Mays, founder of The Source Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly, and Breakbeat Media.In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Lewis will be autographing her new book, "SMILE, Chin Up!"during several community engagement events:Friday, October 25th, 2024: Book signing at The Flagship Campus Duck Store (895 East 13th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401) from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. PSTSaturday, October 26th, 2024: Interactive fan engagement sessions featuring photo opportunities, video content creation, and networking throughout the day.Sunday, October 27th, 2024: Barnes & Noble appearance and book signing (1163 Valley River Drive, Eugene, OR 97401) from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. PSTTo further support this important cause, Higgins Publishing is offering a complimentary five-night Cancun vacation voucher to readers who purchase both the "SMILE, Chin Up!" paperback edition and the matching hoodie during Homecoming Weekend exclusively through Higgins Publishing . While taxes and fees are not included, this generous publisher's offer aims to bring additional attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Lewis's powerful message."During this crucial awareness month, we're honored to support Corine Lewis's mission of empowerment and healing," says a spokesperson for Higgins Publishing. "Her story and message of resilience serve as a beacon of hope for those affected by domestic violence, and we're committed to ensuring these voices are heard."The book, which weaves personal experiences with practical guidance, has emerged as a vital resource for those seeking strength and healing in their own journeys. By combining her advocacy work with actionable insights, Lewis creates a roadmap for personal transformation while raising critical awareness about domestic violence.For more information about the events, the publisher's Cancun vacation voucher promotion visit, http://higginspublishing.com/smile-chin-up To book Corine Lewis visit http://smilechinup.com where you will also find domestic violence resources and "SMILE, Chin Up!" Gear , created to Educate, Empower and Equip survivors and supporters through the "SMILE, Chin Up!" Foundation.

