New Book: "God's Timing" by Antioch Author and Key to the City Awardee, Dietra King for Heartbroken Widows and Families
In Recognition of "International Widows Day," this new heartfelt memoir by Dietra King provides widows and families a roadmap for navigating grief and loss.
I want to encourage widows and families . . . they can not only survive the loss of a loved one, but they can still experience a life filled with love and family. Despite the pain . . . there is hope,”ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world prepares to commemorate International Widows Day, Dietra King, a revered entrepreneur, mentor, and author, leaves behind a poignant legacy with the forthcoming release of her deeply moving memoir, “God's Timing: Experience Life Beyond Being Widowed Twice.” Through her words, Dietra's enduring spirit continues to inspire, offering solace and hope to widows and families around the world.
— Dietra King
Dietra's journey is one of profound loss and unwavering determination. Having endured the heartbreak of being widowed twice in her lifetime, she intimately understood the pain and challenges that accompany such profound loss. Yet, amidst the darkness, Dietra's unwavering faith guided her through the darkest of times, illuminating a path of hope, love, and renewal.
"I want to encourage widows and families left behind that they can not only survive the loss of a loved one, but they can still experience a life filled with love and family. Despite the pain and heartache, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow," shared Dietra, her words echoing with the profound depth of her experiences.
In "God's Timing," Dietra invites readers into her world, where the pages are imbued with the warmth of her spirit and the indomitable strength of her convictions. From her humble beginnings in Gulfport, Mississippi, to her entrepreneurial endeavors in Antioch, California. Being one of the recipients of “The Key to the City of Antioch,” awarded by Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, Dietra's story serves as a beacon of hope for brokenhearted widows and families.
"Dietra's memoir is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith," remarked Higgins Publishing, reflecting on the impact of her story.
Through "God's Timing," Dietra imparts a message of hope and healing, reminding widows and families everywhere that amidst their grief, there lies the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Her memoir stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, offering solace and inspiration to those who may find themselves navigating the tumultuous waters of grief and loss.
About the Author:
Dietra King, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, raised in Oakland, California, and a prominent figure in both the culinary and real estate industries. After relocating to Antioch, California, Dietra established herself as a formidable entrepreneur, owning and operating Dad’s BBQ, a renowned restaurant known for its mouthwatering dishes. Additionally, she served as a dedicated Real Estate Broker at Hearts Realty, where she helped thousands of clients in achieving their homeownership dreams.
"God's Timing: Experience Life Beyond Being Widowed Twice,” Paperback Edition (ISBN: 9781941580981) is Available Now for "Pre-Order" from the Publisher at http://higginspublishing.com/gods-timing, and Online Retailers.
Media Relations
Higgins Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube