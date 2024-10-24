MPD Investigating Sixth Street Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 4:09 p.m., members of the Seventh District responded to the 4200 block of 6th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Asonta Dunmore, of Southeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24164837

###