State Auditor Blaha Introduces Enhancements to Small City and Town Accounting System for Improved Local Government Efficiency - October 24, 2024

Saint Paul, MN – “Our updates to the accounting system will make it easier for local governments to operate efficiently and serve their communities better,” said Auditor Julie Blaha.

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has completed the second round of updates for the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS), part of an ongoing modernization project. The first set of updates launched in April (CTAS 2024), and the latest update (CTAS 2024 - Update 1) bring several new features. These include the ability to add employee reimbursements to payroll, set maximum limits for Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST), void checks from previous fiscal years without extra steps, enhance leave time reports to include Compensatory and ESST time, and add a column for Holiday Pay in payroll.

“Thank you to the city and township officials who tested and provided feedback on the updates,” added Blaha.

CTAS is designed to maintain accounting records and assist in bookkeeping tasks. It also facilitates the submission of financial records to the OSA.

View the complete list of CTAS 2024 Update 1 enhancements on the OSA Website.