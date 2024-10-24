Dulles CBP Discovers Cache of Dangerous Drugs in Traveler Baggage, MWAA Police Arrest California Woman

STERLING, Va. – A California woman, and Global Entry trusted traveler member, was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a cache of dangerous drugs in her baggage.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers charged Taylor Alexandra Trautloff, 27, of Los Angeles, on felony narcotics possession charges.

CBP narcotics detector dog Cinkos, a two-year-old German shorthaired pointer, alerted to the drug cache.

CBP narcotics detector dog Cinkos, a two-year-old German shorthaired pointer, alerted to a suitcase during a CBP enforcement operation on baggage being offloaded from a flight that arrived from Amsterdam.

CBP officers searched the suitcase and discovered multiple narcotics. Officers closed the suitcase and allowed it to arrive on the baggage belt.

CBP officers near the baggage belt identified the owner of the suitcase and escorted her to a secondary examination after she retrieved her suitcase. During that secondary examination, CBP officers discovered and tested the narcotics found in her suitcase.

A handheld elemental isotope analysis tool identified the substances as MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, ketamine, 2C-B, and marijuana.

CBP officers turned Trautloff and the narcotics over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who violate our nation’s laws, and especially those travelers who CBP has bestowed a special trust upon, such as this Global Entry trusted traveler member” said Marc E. Calixte, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C.

CBP officers revoked Trautloff’s Global Entry membership.

One of the several types of illicit narcotics CBP officers found in the traveler's baggage.

Global Entry is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States by accessing the Global Entry processing technology at selected airports. Read more at Global Entry.

