Tukatech and Tronog Join Forces to leverage AI and Provide Photorealistic Virtual Garments

With the new partnership with EcoShot by Tronog, current and future TUKA3D users can showcase true-to-life 3D virtual garments on photorealistic digital models.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For almost two decades, Tukatech has strived to help apparel companies eliminate physical samples from the product development process with their industry-leading 3D sample making software, TUKA3D. With their new partnership with EcoShot by Tronog, current and future TUKA3D users can showcase true-to-life 3D virtual garments on photorealistic digital models.

Tukatech has been the only 3D fashion technology company proven to reduce fit and look samples, but physical samples were often still used for sales and ecommerce photography. With TUKA3D’s integrations with EcoShot, this last hurdle has been overcome, with results that mimic what can be achieved with costly traditional photoshoots.

Geoff Taylor, President of TUKAweb, explains, “This collaboration has tremendous potential to help companies eliminate the need for any physical samples and photography, and to produce only the products that have already sold, thereby reducing costs, inventory, and waste.”

“Realistic, accurate, and convenient ways of showcasing 3D designs on models. That has always been our goal with EcoShot,” states Sergej Žlahtič, CTO, Tronog. According to Sergej Žlahtič, the recent introduction of AI-generated models makes this process significantly more flexible and convenient for apparel 3D CAD software users. He continues, “We are excited to offer TUKA3D users a digital way of showcasing their 3D garments on models with the right size and look for their brand.”

TUKA3D users will have immediate access to a library of over 40 photorealistic digital models, thanks to the integration with EcoShot. This includes an assortment of real-life and AI-generated models of different genders, ages, measurements, and poses. TUKA3D users will also have the option to leverage generative AI and have bespoke fashion models created for them from their TUKA3D fit models.

Geoff Taylor asserts that this generative AI integration is a clear differentiator between TUKA3D and other applications because fashion companies will be able to use the same 3D avatars to verify the fit, create design presentations, and sell products through e-commerce channels, all without physical sampling.

Taylor concludes, “Once a product is approved or sold, Tukatech is established as a global leader offering all the technology for fashion companies to manufacture the product, rather than just handing it off to a supplier who must then recreate everything from scratch.”

TUKA3D X EcoShot by Tronog | Photorealistic Digital Models & 3D Fashion

